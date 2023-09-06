Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi departs for Indonesia to take part in ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi departs for Indonesia to take part in ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

ANI
48

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Indonesia on Wednesday to take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” the Prime Minister said.

“Thereafter, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” he added.

PM Modi will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.  

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Akshay Kumar joins the India-Bharat debate, changes his film’s title to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

OpIndia Staff -

From Commonwealth Games to G20 Summit: Delhi transforms from a symbol of corruption and infrastructural woes to a modern-day national capital

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan captures several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attacks army posts killing 6 Pakistani soldiers

OpIndia Staff -

AAP and Congress Punjab units refuse to share seats as I.N.D.I. alliance’s “as far as possible” resolution faces its first roadblocks

OpIndia Staff -

Udhaynidhi Stalin claims not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to open new parliament was caste discrimination, forgets his own party voted against her

Shraddha Pandey -

China: Lawmakers mulling over introducing a law to ban clothes that ‘hurt feelings’

OpIndia Staff -

Explore the Nishkalank Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, where sea waves anoint Lord Bholenath, read how sacred Dhwaja is protected even during high...

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

‘India vs Bharat’ is not a matter of debate, Supreme Court already said both names can be used: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -

“Need proper response”: PM Modi reacts on Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma, asks ministers to respond firmly

OpIndia Staff -

US city Louisville declares 3 September as ‘Sanatana Dharma Day’ amid ‘eradicate Sanatana’ calls by opposition parties in India

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,606FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com