On Saturday (30 September), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme to launch the ‘Sankalp Saptaah‘ which is linked to the implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme. During the event held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, PM Modi stated that the Aspirational Districts Programme, which brought a change in 112 districts, will form the basis of the programme to uplift aspirational blocks.

PM Modi asserted that he would be back next year to review the success of the programme. He noted that the Aspirational Districts Programme has changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts. He emphasised that these aspirational districts have now become “inspirational districts”.

Commending the ADP, PM Modi said, “The Aspirational Districts Programme has changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country. There has been a change in their quality of life.”

During his address, he urged officials from various ministries to select 100 blocks and elevate their performance above the national average across multiple criteria.

He added, “Similarly, in the next one year, out of the 500 aspirational blocks, at least 100 will become inspirational blocks.”

The notable attendees of the event included government officials, public representatives from approximately 3,000 panchayats & blocks, and functionaries from all corners of the country. Additionally, around two lakh individuals, including farmers and locals virtually joined the event.

Assuring the audience that he will be back as the Prime Minister of Bharat next year, PM Modi said, “I am sure, in 2024, we will meet again in October-November … and evaluate the success (of the programme). I will talk to you again next year in October-November.”

The event was hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the newly built international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan. It had hosted the G20 summit earlier this month on September 9-10. Regarding this, PM Modi noted the venue that hosted top world leaders and witnessed discussions on global matters a month ago is now hosting a programme to discuss issues of the grassroots level, with people from far-flung areas participating in the event.

During the event, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of judicious use of resources, convergence, and public participation for development at the grassroots level. He noted that it is not necessary that change could be brought in through budgetary allocations only.

He said, “Very few people get the chance to run a government for as long as I have. And I say from experience that it is not only that the budget brings change if we ensure optimum utilisation of resources and convergence, then work can be done without any fresh funds coming in for the blocks.”

He asserted that the precondition of good governance is the optimum utilisation of resources.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for equal distribution of resources and called for driving people’s participation in meeting the goal.

During the event, he interacted with representatives from three aspirational districts — Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri, J&K’s Mankote, and Meghalaya’s Resubelpara.

Earlier this year on 7 January, PM Modi launched the nationwide Aspirational Blocks Programme which aims to improve governance and public services delivery at the block level to improve citizens’ quality of life. The pan-India programme is being implemented in 500 blocks across 329 districts.

From October 3 to October 9, each day of the ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ will be dedicated to a specific development theme. All aspirational blocks will have to work on these themes.

According to an official statement, ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’, ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’, ‘Swachhta’, ‘Krishi’, ‘Shiksha’ and ‘Samridhi Diwas’ will be the themes for the first six days. On 9 October, the last day of the programme, there will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week as ‘Sankalp Saptaah Samavesh Samaroh’.