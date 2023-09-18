On Sunday, September 17, Santiniketan, the revered grounds in West Bengal where the illustrious poet Rabindranath Tagore founded Visva-Bharati more than a century ago, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced the highly coveted honour on its official platform on Sunday. The decision to add Santiniketan to the distinguished list was made during the World Heritage Committee’s 45th session, which took place in Saudi Arabia.

“New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!” UNESCO declared on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. As per the reports, this historic title is the culmination of India’s long-standing efforts to gain a UNESCO designation for this cultural treasure in the Birbhum area.

Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, commented on the event while in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and said, “India rejoices and celebrates the inclusion of Santiniketan on the world heritage list. I thank the Ministry of Culture, GoI and Archaeological Survey of India for their tireless efforts. PM Modi is the Chancellor of Santiniketan, and it is his birthday today. Hence, the inscription of Santiniketan on the World Heritage list is a welcome gift.”

“Santiniketan situated in rural Bengal, is associated with the work and philosophies of Rabindranath Tagore, world-famous poet, artist, musician, philosopher, and recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature,” he added.

#WATCH | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | On Santiniketan being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma says "India rejoices and celebrates the inclusion of Santiniketan on the world heritage list…I thank the Ministry of…"

“Established initially as an ashram in 1863 by his father, Tagore initiated its transformation in 1901 into a residential school and a center of art based on the ancient Indian teaching system of Gurukul. His vision was oriented on the unity of humanity or Viswa Bharati. Santiniketan embraced a unique brand of internationalism that drew upon ancient, medieval, and folk traditions of India as well as Japanese, Chinese, Persian, Burmese, and other art decor forms. Many of these things are seen in Geetanjali, his collection of poems which he wrote while living in Santiniketan,” Sharma further said, inviting everyone to explore the universalism of Santiniketan

Reports mention that Abha Narain Lambah, a renowned conservation architect played a crucial role in developing the dossier for Santiniketan’s UNESCO nomination. “We had worked on the dossier in 2009, and maybe the time wasn’t right then. But we always believed in the beauty of Santiniketan, and today we feel vindicated seeing it in the UNESCO list,” she was quoted as saying.

Lambah, who is based in Mumbai and whose works have received acclaim and UNESCO recognition, stated that once the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) approved Santiniketan’s inclusion, it was nearly guaranteed.

ICOMOS, an international advisory group based in France, recommended this landmark site for UNESCO World Heritage classification a few months ago. ICOMOS is an international non-governmental institution is composed of professionals, experts, and representatives from local governments, businesses, and heritage organisations. It is committed to the global preservation and enhancement of architectural and landscape heritage.

Other Indian properties that have made to the World Heritage List

As per the official website of the World Heritage Convention, there are around 41 Indian properties that have been inscribed on the World Heritage List. The said list is categorised into three parts namely, Cultural, Natural, and Mixed. While 33 Indian properties have been included in the Cultural list, 7 are mentioned under the Natural list, and one in the Mixed list. The list includes-

Cultural

Agra Fort (1983)

Ajanta Caves (1983)

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Churches and Convents of Goa (1986)

Dholavira: a Harappan City (2021)

Elephanta Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves (1983)

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Great Living Chola Temples (1987, 2004)

Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986)

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987)

Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Historic City of Ahmadabad (2017)

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana (2021)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya (2002)

Mountain Railways of India (1999, 2005, 2008)

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat (2014)

Red Fort Complex (2007)

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003)

Santiniketan (2023)

Sun Temple, Konârak (1984)

Taj Mahal (1983)

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010)

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018)

Natural

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014)

Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Keoladeo National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005)

Sundarbans National Park (1987)

Western Ghats (2012)

Mixed

Khangchendzonga National Park (2016)