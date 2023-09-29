In another shocking incident of crime against women in Rajasthan, a half-burned body of a woman has been found near Jaipur with the police and the locals suspecting that she might have been assaulted and then burned to death. The incident happened in the Papar village of the Kanota Thana rural area in Jaipur’s Jamwa Ramgarh.

According to police, the incident came to light after some of the locals discovered the charred body of a woman and informed the police. The police and the forensic experts immediately reached the spot and began the investigation of the case.

Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena said the half-burnt body was spotted by locals, and when police were informed, a police team reached the area and recovered the body. A forensics team accompanying them collected evidence from the spot. He said that the age of the woman is around 25 years old.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena says, "Villagers informed the Police about the burnt body of a woman this morning. We reached the spot and questioned the people in the vicinity. Nobody has been identified yet. The woman is around 25 years old…Strict… pic.twitter.com/9QpqqTvIY3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 29, 2023

“Villagers informed the Police about the burnt body of a woman this morning. We reached the spot and questioned the people in the vicinity. Nobody has been identified yet. The woman is around 25 years old…Strict action will be taken against the accused at the earliest,” ACP Meena told ANI.

A murder case has been lodged in the matter, and efforts are underway to identify the woman and nab the accused, the ACP added. The police suspect that the woman was burned after murdering her to conceal her identity.

The BJP took cognizance of the event and slammed the Congress-led government in the state for failing to protect the dignity of a woman. BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented on the issue and expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“In Jaipur, Jamwa Ramgarh, the burnt corpse of a woman has been found in broad daylight. The situation of law and order in Rajasthan has reached rock bottom. This has become a norm in Rajasthan. Such kind of atrocities on women are happening on a daily basis. Rajasthan has become number one in women’s atrocities. Just days ago in Sikar, a young minor girl was gang-raped, killed, and put into the well. In Hanumangarh, a rape survivor committed suicide because the police did not support her. In Pratapgarh, a woman was stripped naked and paraded,” he said while talking to the media.

VIDEO | "Rajasthan leads in crime against women, but those who gave the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra – don't make a single comment about it," says BJP leader @Shehzad_Ind. pic.twitter.com/iIMr2CzCzP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2023

He also launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for issuing fake promises of protecting women. “We are witnessing the manner in which Rajasthan has become the number one state in terms of women’s atrocities. It is happening because the Chief Minister says most of the rape cases are fake, and their cabinet minister says if you are a woman in Rajasthan, you will get raped as it is ‘mardo ka Pradesh (a state dominated by men). But not a single word from Rahul and Priyanka. This shows the hypocrisy and double standards,” he added.

The state of Rajasthan has seen several rape cases in the past few months. Recently, on September 26, a 15-year-old minor girl was murdered after being gang-raped. Her dead body was later thrown into the well. The incident took place in Ramgarh market, Sikar where the 15-year-old girl, originally from Churu district, was staying at her maternal home for studies.

Also, one accused identified as Moin Khan, a resident of Jalupura entrapped a young woman and two minor girls of age 14 and 17 respectively. He kept them hostage and raped them. He also took money from his friends who proceeded to sexually assault the 14-year-old. She was held captive by him for around a month.

On September 3, a minor girl was gang-raped and then burnt alive by 11 persons identified by the Police. The 14-year-old was gang-raped and set ablaze on August 3 at Koatri in Bhilwara, now part of the Shahpura district. The list of the accused included two minors.

Notably, it was reported last year, that the state of Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the state of Rajasthan recorded 6,337 rapes in the year 2021 followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Uttar Pradesh (2,845), and Maharashtra (2,496). Rajasthan also reported an increase in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

However, this comes a day after a horrific case of rape of a minor was reported from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The 12-year-old girl was raped in Ujjain and was roaming in the city seeking help from the locals. She had injuries on her private parts and was scared. She was rescued by one of the Hindu priests who later informed the police about the incident. The Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, and several other Congress supporters slammed the BJP for allegedly failing to protect the dignity of the women in Madhya Pradesh.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji is traveling from place to place showing the dream of women’s reservation and trying to garner applause. The reality is that a very painful incident of brutality has come to light against a 12-year-old minor from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“There is no justice, no law and order, and no rights – today, the entire country is ashamed of the condition of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh. But the chief minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country have no shame at all – they have suppressed the screams of their daughters amidst election speeches, hollow promises and false slogans,” Rahul Gandhi said.

However, neither of the three had commented on the burnt body of the woman found on the streets of Jaipur till the writing of this report.