Two accused have been arrested, and a minor detained in Rajasthan’s Sikar for the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl. The police reportedly said that the primary accused, a 15-year-old minor, has been detained and his two associates, Sameer (19) and Ghulam (19) have been arrested. According to a report by Rajasthan Patrika, all three accused belong to a “samuday vishesh” (particular community).

The minor girl’s body was recovered from a well in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday (24 September). Family members allege that girl was murdered after being gang raped. The 15-year-old deceased was a class 10 student.

राजस्थान के रामगढ़ शेखावाटी में तीन दरिंदों ने रात 15 साल की एक बेटी के साथ गैंगरेप कर,उसकी हत्या कर कुएँ में फेंक दिया !! pic.twitter.com/nG5FAW2rTu — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 24, 2023

According to reports, the incident took place in Ramgarh market, Sikar where the 15-year-old girl, originally from Churu district, was staying at her maternal home for studies. According to the victim’s family, the accused entered their house on Saturday night and abducted the girl.

The victim’s family complained to the police, following which a missing person’s report was filed, and the police started searching for the victim. CCTV and surveillance footage revealed that the girl did not go out of the village.

During the search, the girl’s body was recovered from a well in the village. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The victim’s family has accused the culprits of gang rape and murder.

A police official said, “We have reviewed the CCTV footage installed along the route to the victim’s house. The suspects are seen approaching and leaving the victim’s residence. The identification of the suspects has been confirmed through the CCTV footage. One of the suspects also has an injury in his hand.”

Residents of Ramgarh launched a protest demanding action against the accused and have accused the Gehlot government of laxity. Protesters even advised the Rajasthan Chief Minister to learn from UP CM Yogi Adityanath to deal with criminals.

In a memorandum submitted to the administration, the protesters have demanded jobs and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim’s family. They have demanded that the house of the accused be razed. Protesters have warned the administration of further agitation if it does not take immediate action.

The accused are reportedly being interrogated. Police have said that action will be taken as per law based on the facts that emerge after the investigation and the findings in the post-mortem report. Family members reportedly confirmed that the victim’s last rites were conducted in Jasrasar village, Sardarseher.