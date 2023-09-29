Sambhal, UP: Schoolteacher Shaista gets Hindu student slapped repeatedly by Muslim classmate, suspended and arrested

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a teacher has been accused of getting a Hindu student beaten by a Muslim classmate. The incident occurred in St. Anthony’s School in Dugawar village of Asmoli police station area of ​​Sambhal district.

The Hindu student’s father alleged that a teacher named Shaista ordered a Muslim student to beat their son. He said that the teacher got their son beaten saying that he was a Hindu.

The accused has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Hindu student is a resident of Siroli village and his father works as a security guard. The boy studies in the fifth class. The Hindu student’s father said that his son had gone to school on September 26 and he could not answer some questions.

His teacher Shaista reportedly got angry at this. The student’s father alleged that Shaista got his son beaten by a Muslim classmate. On the instructions of the teacher, the Muslim student slapped the victim several times on his cheeks. The boy has undergone considerable mental and physical trauma and has been suffering after the incident.

The father has said that his child was not going to school due to fear and embarrassment. The child narrated the entire incident after his father inquired what had happened. A video is going viral on social media showing the Hindu student saying, “I could not answer a question in class. So mam asked a child sitting behind me to slap me and he slapped me on both my cheeks.”

A muslim teacher Shaista asked muslim student Md Adi to slap a Hindu student Manav Tyagi for not answering a question in a school in Sambhal, UP.



The Hindu student’s father on 27 September complained to the school administration and the police. According to a report by Times of India, the father in his complaint has alleged that the incident also had a religious angle. The police have arrested the teacher, Shaista, and have started the investigation.

ASP Shreeshchandra said that the police have taken action against the accused teacher in the case. The allegations of the child’s father are quite serious. The police arrested the accused teacher as soon as they received instructions from SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

Along with this, the school principal, Semina has suspended the accused teacher from the school. Shaista is booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In August, a viral video showed a teacher in UP’s Muzaffarnagar getting a Muslim student slapped by other students. The incident was from Neha Public School in Khubbapur village. The accused teacher is named Tripta Tyagi. She had also made a reference to ‘Mohammedan students.’

However, the family of the student who was beaten and the teacher denied any communal angle to the incident which was amplified as such by the left-Islamist ecosystem on social media. The school has since been shut as it did not meet the required standards to operate.