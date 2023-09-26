Sri Lanka lambasts Canada’s support for Khalistani terrorism, calls it out for celebrating a Nazi: ‘They did the same thing with Sri Lanka’, says Foreign Minister

On September 25 (local time), Sri Lanka came out in support of India over misplaced and unsubstantiated allegations by Canada that Indian agents were behind the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry said, “Some of the terrorists have found safe haven in Canada. The Canadian PM has this way of just coming out with some outrageous allegations without any supporting proof.”

#WATCH | New York: On India-Canada row, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry says "Some of the terrorists have found safe haven in Canada. The Canadian PM has this way of just coming out with some outrageous allegations without any supporting proof. The same thing they did for… pic.twitter.com/J2KfzbAG99 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

He further called out Canada for celebrating Nazi soldiers in the House of Commons. He said, “I saw yesterday he had gone and given a rousing welcome to somebody who associated with the Nazis during the Second World War.”

Remembering how Canada accused Sri Lanka of genocide in the past, he said, “The same thing they did for Sri Lanka, a terrible, total lie about saying that Sri Lanka had a genocide. Everybody knows there was no genocide in our country.” He added, “So this is questionable, and we have dealt with it in the past. I am not surprised that sometimes PM Trudeau comes out with outrageous and substantiated allegations.”

Sri Lanka called out Canada for irresponsible statement claiming ‘Tamil Genocide’

In May 2023, Sri Lanka summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to register a strong protest over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea’s allegations against the country that a ‘Tamil genocide’ happened there. Trudeau had said that tens of thousands of Tamils lost their lives during the armed conflict between the Sri Lankan military and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The armed conflict took place, demanding a separate homeland for the Tamil minority in the country. It began in 1983 and ended in May 2009 with the death of LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, survivors, and their loved ones, who continue to live with the pain caused by this senseless violence. The stories of Tamil Canadians affected by the conflict — including many I have met over the years in communities across the country — serve as an enduring reminder that human rights, peace, and democracy cannot be taken for granted. That’s why Parliament last year unanimously adopted the motion to make May 18 Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. Canada will not stop advocating for the rights of the victims and survivors of this conflict, as well as for all in Sri Lanka who continue to face hardship,” Trudeau said.

Rejecting his claim, the foreign ministry of Sri Lanka said, “Such irresponsible and polarising pronouncements by the leader of a nation breeds disharmony and hatred both in Canada and Sri Lanka, instead of promoting peace and reconciliation.”

Canada celebrated Nazi soldier who fought for Hitler in World War II

On 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a former Nazi soldier who had fought against Russians. The 98-year-old war veteran, however, was a member of a SS unit, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”, established in 1943 by the Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present during the occasion.

Notably, SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany and was primarily responsible for tunning Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted.

Trudeau opened a can of worms with allegations against India over Nijjar’s killing

On 19th September, Canada’s PM Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat as a result of the allegations. The allegations against India opened a can of worms as the allied countries of Canada refused to issue a joint statement against India. Furthermore, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

India has also stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens following the allegations and trade talks between India and Canada have halted after the allegations. It has been recently revealed by the Indian authorities that India has shared credible evidence with Canada about wanted criminals and terrorists living on its soil. India has repeatedly raised the issue of increasing Khalistani activities in Canada that were completely ignored. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was seen in Canada giving speeches at the so-called referendum for Khalistan while Trudeau was attending G20 Summit in India.

Recently, it was also revealed that Hardee Singh Nijjar was on the US No Fly list and TSA, which raised questions about why Canada has become a safe haven for designated terrorists and organised crimes, as mentioned by the MEA in a statement.