Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam film ‘2018 – Everyone Is A Hero’ to be India’s official entry to Oscars 2024

On Wednesday (27 September), the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced that the Malayalam film titled “2018- Everyone is a Hero” will be India’s official entry to the Academy Awards (Oscars) 2024. Renowned Kannada filmmaker and chairman of the selection committee, Girish Kasaravalli made this announcement while addressing a press conference today, PTI reported.

Kasaravalli noted that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in society. The FFI President Ravi Kottarakara said that a 16-member selection committee was led by Kasaravalli and it screened several films to represent India at the 96th edition of the Oscars to be held in March next year.

Notably, Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam film ‘2018 – Everyone is a Hero’ is a survival drama film based on real-life happenings. The film was centered around the 2018 floods that devastated parts of Kerala. It was a commercial success and went on to become the second biggest Malayalam film of 2023, after ‘Romancham’.

In this calamity-based movie, Tovino Thomas plays the role of a young man who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate, however, he redeems himself during the floods and saves the lives of many people stuck in inundated houses or collapsed buildings. The film also features stars like Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, and Aparna Balamurali among others in key roles.

The film was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph who was also its writer alongside Akhil P. Dharmajan.

Earlier this year, India scripted history at the Oscars 2023 and lifted two Academy Award (Oscars) trophies. The hit sensation ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the blockbuster Indian film RRR won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023 on March 12, 2023. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award.

The song was performed live at the Dobly Theatre for the Oscars by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Additionally, the Indian short documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the ‘Best Documentary Short’ category at the 95th edition of the Oscars. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the documentary scripted history by being the first-ever recipient of the Academy Award for an Indian production in the category.

India’s previous submissions to the Oscars include films like Chhello Show (2022), Koozhangal (2021), Jallikattu (2020), Gully Boy (2019), Village Rockstars (2018), Newton (2017), and Visaranani (2016). However, they could not make it to the Oscar shortlist. Notably, only three Indian films—Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan—have received Oscar nominations to date.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and will be hosted in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.