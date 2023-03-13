Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, live performance wins hearts

The hit sensation ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the blockbuster Indian film RRR won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023 on March 12, 2023. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award.

Keeravaani said in his speech, “Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the carpenters, and now here I am with Oscars.” He sang, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajmouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win. Pride of every India. And must put me if the world.”

The song was performed live at the Dobly Theatre for the Oscars by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Introduced by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as a “total banger” and “the first song ever nominated for an Oscar from an Indian production”, the performance reproduced the dancing-till-you-drop narrative of the sequence from the film, which was set in 1920s India.

The thrilling dance number from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards had the entire audience grooving, followed by a standing ovation. While Ram Charan and NTR Rama Rao Jr. were on hand to celebrate “RRR’s” success, they did not participate in the telecast’s dancing.

The film proved to be a major breakthrough for the Indian film industry. The film was made for around Rs 240 crores globally on the opening day. To date, it has made around Rs 1,200 crores worldwide.

Speaking to ET, RRR lead Ram Charan said, “I feel it’s no more our song. It’s become the public’s song. Different age groups, different cultures… I don’t know if they even understand the lyrics of it, but… they just started to embrace this all over the world, from Japan to the U.S.”

Earlier, RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the best original song trophy at the Golden Globes 2023.