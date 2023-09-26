On Monday (25 September), US President Joe Biden announced US diplomatic recognition of two more Pacific island nations, the Cook Islands and Niue. With this move, the United States has recognised the independence of both these small Pacific nations.

Notably, on Monday, Biden hosted Pacific island leaders for a second White House summit. It is a part of a three-day ‘U.S. charm offensive’ to block further Chinese inroads into this strategic region. According to the White House, the summit will focus on priorities that matter the most to people’s lives. These include issues like climate change, economic growth, sustainable development, health, and illegal fishing.

Speaking ahead of the summit with Pacific island leaders, Biden confirmed an earlier announcement by the US officials regarding the independence of both the island nations.

As per the official website of the White House, US President Biden said, “Today, I am proud to announce that the United States recognises the Cook Islands as a sovereign and independent state and will establish diplomatic relations between our two nations.”

Recognising the independence of Niue, the White House released a similar statement given by President Joe Biden announcing the establishment of diplomatic relations with the sovereign and independent state of Niue.

Ahead of the second meeting with leaders of the Pacific Islands, Biden asserted that the United States has a long history of cooperation with the Cook Islands, dating back to World War II. The White House release noted that the US military had then built airport runways on one of the chain’s atolls.

According to media reports, the U.S. will also promise new money for infrastructure for the Indo-Pacific region, including improving internet connectivity via undersea cables and honouring regional leaders at an NFL game.

Last year, Biden held an inaugural summit with the Pacific island leaders at the White House. He was due to meet them again in Papua New Guinea in May, however, that plan was scrapped as Biden canceled his Asia trip in the wake of a debt-ceiling crisis.

After last year’s summit with 14 Pacific island nations, the Biden administration pledged that it would help these island nations fend off China’s “economic coercion”. A joint declaration added that they have resolved to strengthen their partnership as they shared a vision for a region where “democracy will be able to flourish.”