On Wednesday, September 27, the mother of a BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in the Bangaon area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The deceased was identified as Kanan Roy (62), the mother of a local BJP worker named Jayant Roy.

The police arrested TMC local leader Sameer Mallik after the deceased family accused him of killing her.

According to reports, the incident happened in the Manikheda village in Thakurnagar, Bangaondeceased was protesting against local youths, including TMC supporters led by Sameer Mallik, creating a ruckus in an inebriated state near her house, when she was attacked by Sameer Mallik.

Locals alleged that Sameer Mallik often behaves badly with Kanan Devi’s family. On the day of the incident, he was abusing and shouting at Kanan Devi and her family members. When Jayant Roy, the deceased woman’s son and BJP worker, protested, Sameer and his goons attacked him and started beating him up badly.

Seeing this, his elderly parents came forward to save their son. Sameer, at this point, started beating up Jayant’s parents too. Sameer hit Jayant’s mother, Kanan Devi on her head with a bamboo stick. It is alleged that Sameer Mallik’s goons also attacked the BJP worker’s wife when she went to save her mother-in-law. Kanan Devi immediately fell to the ground. The locals rushed her to Chandpara Rural Hospital. From there he was shifted to Barasat State General Hospital, but by the time she reached there, the doctor declared her dead.

After the incident, the angry villagers surrounded the house of another TMC leader Nirupam Roy accusing him of being an accomplice in the crime. Demanding his arrest, the locals said that he was trying to “influence the area as a youth Trinamool leader.” They further alleged that Sameer Mallik acted on Nirupam Roy’s orders.

The deceased’s family, meanwhile, asserted that the attack was motivated by political animosity. They said that TMC goons led by Sameer Mallik attacked Jayant Roy’s family because they were ardent supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We supported the BJP and due to political enmity, Samir Mallik killed Kanan Roy. He got orders from TMC’s Bangaon organisational district youth president Nirupam Roy,” said the deceased’s family.

There was a lot of rage in the neighbourhood after this incident. A significant number of the locals alleged that Nirupam Roy, the local youth Trinamool leader, supported the murder. He is the Bongaon Trinamool’s organizational district youth president. A mob of enraged villagers began assembling in front of his house on Thursday (September 28) morning. Protesters contended that Nirupam has been trying to exert his influence and clout in the area since he became the Trinamool’s youth president.

Jayant Roy, the deceased’s son, stated that Trinamool leaders and workers in his area, including Sameer, have been constantly harassing them because they are BJP supporters. “They insult us whenever they pass in front of our house. I will continue to protest until I do not get justice,” he lamented.

TMC leader Nirupam Roy, meanwhile, refuted all the allegations. “I demand exemplary punishment for Sameer who has committed this heinous crime. But I am not associated with him or what transpired in any way,” the TMC leader said adding that the protest that was carried out outside his house was a planned conspiracy against him.