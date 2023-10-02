On 26 October evening, Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked fire from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on the Border Security Force posts, which caused them to retaliate in equal measure. This action prompted panic to break out in over a dozen villages along the India-Pakistan international border in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors of the Jammu district.

“On the evening of October 26, 2023, at about 2000 hrs, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu,” read a statement issued by the BSF. The troops responded to the firing right away. However, Pakistan Rangers opened fire on their border outposts which prompted appropriate retribution from Forward Defense Posts in these locations.

Pakistan Rangers targeted civilian neighbourhoods and Border outposts with mortar fire at 9.15 p.m. “At approximately 2115 hrs, Pakistan Rangers started mortar firing targeting Border outposts and civilian areas.” A civilian named Rajni Devi, wife of Arnia resident Balbir Singh, suffered minor injuries when some of the shells fell inside the town of Arnia which is the largest populated town on the India-Pakistan border in the entire Jammu region. Later, they used heavy machine gun fire and targeted Indian positions along the border.

BSF further informed, “Around 2240 hrs, Pakistan Rangers used heavy machine gun fire from Pak and targeted our Posts, which was again retaliated by own troops in a befitting manner. At about 270108 hrs, Pakistan Rangers again fired at and targeted our BOPs, leading to an exchange of fire and adequately retaliated by own troops.” The firing continued till the wee hours of 27 October. “Firing continued until 270245 hours.”

BSF also provided details of the wounded. “During the cross-border fire, CT Basava Raj sustained minor splinter injuries due to shelling in both hands at about 2200 hours. The injured individual was promptly evacuated to PHC (Primary Health Center) Arnia and later admitted to GMCH (Government Medical College and Hospital), Jammu. The individual’s condition is stable.” BSF added, “There is no other loss. Damage to material is still being ascertained.”

The statement declared, “BSF remains vigilant and continues to monitor the developments closely while assessing the situation and remains alert to respond as necessary to ensure the safety and security of the border and its residents.”

The BSF is on high alert along the 198-kilometer international boundary. According to intelligence sources, the Pakistan Rangers struck the BSF’s Vikram station in the Arnia sector at approximately 8 p.m. “Two BSF jawan also suffered injuries in the exchange of fire at Vikram post in Arnia sector,” they unveiled. An official from the BSF revealed that there are four to five posts involved in the fire on both ends.

Rakesh Kumar from Arnia highlighted, “Pakistan Rangers first opened machine gun fire on Vikram post and then targetted Chinaj post as well. They also shot a couple of illumination flares in the sky.” Some migrant farm labourers, including women and children, were observed fleeing to safety shortly after the unwarranted firing. They worked in Aria’s forward regions to make ends meet.

“Announcements were made from a temple loudspeaker asking the villagers to switch off the lights of their houses,” pointed out another local Rohit Choudhary who was attending an event in Arnia town.

Taranjit Singh Tony, a significant Congress leader from the RS Pura sector also reacted to the firing. “Pakistan Rangers are resorting to heavy firing since 8.15 pm at our forward posts and villages in Devigarh, Nikowaland Jora Farm. A Pakistan mortar has exploded near the house of one Sewa Singh Choudhary in Bhulle Chak.” According to him, migrant labourers who travel to the forward hamlets to harvest paddy crops have left because of shelling and gunfire from Pakistan.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border in violation of the ceasefire agreement on October 17 evening. Official sources reported the incident happened between 8 and 8.30 p.m. They disclosed that the two BSF members from the 120 Battalion were hurt by the gunfire in Jammu’s Arnia Sector. The injured were taken to a hospital in Jammu.

“Yesterday the Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, which was befittingly retaliated by alert BSF troops in the Arnia Sector. Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries and have been immediately provided medical assistance,” informed a BSF spokesperson.

According to accounts, on 21 October, BSF forces fired a few warning shots when a group of individuals escorted by Pakistan Rangers approached the international border near this location. The sources stated that at noon, a BSF jawan fired two warning shots when a group of more than twenty persons entered Indian territory with a herd of bovine animals and three Pakistan Rangers personnel with them. However, they went back to the Pakistani side and there was no reprisal from the other side.

India and Pakistan agreed to a “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from midnight on February 24/25 (Wednesday) in the first joint statement released by the two sides in years. The decision was made public following talks on February 22 via the designated hotline between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO). However, Pakistan has now broken the agreement.