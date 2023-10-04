In a comment that is bound to attract criticism from the LGBTQ and the woke community, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman, and it is just common sense.” It is notable that according to the woke community, people’s biological gender does not matter, and people can adopt any gender they want, with an ever-expanding list of genders.

Rishi Sunak made the comments on 4th October (Wednesday) during his inaugural address as the party leader during the Tory conference held in a packed hall in Manchester. At the party’s annual event, he was introduced by his wife Akshata Murty, where he referred to how society should deal with transgender people. Regarding this, he told his party leaders that they shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be.

During his address at the Conservative Party Conference, he asserted that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, and it is just common sense, adding that they will defend it. He further emphasised that parents have the right to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships and it shouldn’t be a controversial thing.

Regarding this issue, Tory leader Sunak said, “It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships. Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women. We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

Through his address, Sunak also laid out several new policies and presented himself as the man to deliver ‘difficult’ political change in the country.

Asserting that they would defend ‘common sense’, Sunak told the conference that “change is difficult, particularly for those who disagree”. He added, “Where a consensus is false, we will challenge it. Where a vested interest is placing itself above the needs of the people, we will stop it. And where common sense is under attack from an organised assault we will defend it.”

He also vowed to introduce legislation that would reduce the use of tobacco adding that there was “no safe level of smoking”.

He said, “I propose that in future, we raise the smoking age by one year every year. That means a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette, and that they and their generation can grow up smoke-free.”

Sunak also pledged that he would discourage cross-Channel migrants from arriving in the country on small boats. The UK PM added, “I’m confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, that boats will stop coming. I am confident that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this, I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats.”