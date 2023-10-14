After committing unspeakable atrocities on Israeli civilians in the past one week, the Palestine Islamist terror organisation Hamas has now begun utilising Israeli infants and toddlers, which they have taken hostage, to garner sympathy. In an apparent effort to create an impression of how well the terrorist organisation is treating hostages, Hamas released a propaganda video in which armed terrorists play with and fondle Israeli infants and babies they have taken hostage after brutally killing their parents.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, this video was recorded when the Hamas terrorists barged into Be’eri Kibbutz on the Gaza border, unsettling the peaceful existence of this close-knit community on Saturday, October 8.

The Hamas group has circulated this propaganda video of armed men attending to Israeli infants they have held hostage on a channel in the instant messaging app Telegram. The official Israel Defense Forces (IDF) X account posted the video that was released by the Hamas terrorists on Telegram.

You can see their injuries,

hear their cries

and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room.



These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat. pic.twitter.com/myDsGnOzT1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

The video shows armed Hamas terrorists in tactical vests holding babies in their laps. Young Israeli children, not looking a day older than 4 to 5 years old, are shown being held by Hamas members while they sit around a table.

Notably, in every clip, the Hamas terrorists have blurred their faces while leaving the faces of the innocent toddlers exposed.

Source: New York Post

In one clip, a Hamas terrorist is shown carrying a crying baby, soothing him by patting his back. In another segment, one Hamas terrorist cradles a baby in one arm while holding an automatic weapon with the other.

Source: New York Post

In the same video, a group of terrorists is also seen pushing a pram to pacify a crying infant.

Near the end of the clip, a man wearing a balaclava and a green headband holding a child in each arm and directly addressing the camera in Arabic.

Source: New York Post

The video ends with, a Hamas terrorist encouraging a child to say “Bismillah” while offering him a cup of water. The child, who looks visibly petrified, obeys and repeats what he is being asked to say. He then lifts the cup and drinks from it. This is the same toddler who appeared at the start of the video, where he was sitting on a table and crying as a Hamas terrorist bandaged his wounded ankle.

Since October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented onslaught on Israel, the Palestinian Islamist terror group has committed horrific crimes against Israeli people, including rape, kidnapping, beheading, and barbaric killings. Umpteen videos and images have emerged depicting the extent of brutality and savagery members of the Islamist terror organisation Hamas have inflicted on Israeli civilians. Hundreds of Israeli civilians, including the elderly and infants, have fallen prey to the barbarity inflicted by the Hamas terrorists.

The numerous distressing visuals that have surfaced on social media, in fact, serve as evidence that Hamas terrorists have murdered over 1300 innocent Israeli people, including women, the elderly, and newborns, by shooting, stabbing, beheading, and even burning them alive. In fact, on Thursday, October 12, the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel took the extraordinary step of releasing gruesome photos of murdered babies to reporters and the public, seeking to underscore the atrocities carried out by Hamas in its savage rampage through southern Israel on Saturday. OpIndia also listed 15 such videos showing how Hamas targeted innocent civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel.

Following all these horrifying acts of violence they have committed in the past week, the Palestinian terrorist organisation had the temerity to release such a video in order to show the world their ‘humane’ side. They should be aware, though, that most people are not gullible enough to believe their lies. The kidnapping of children during a war is one of the most heinous war crimes, according to the international community. Along with other atrocities like targeting hospitals or schools and enlisting children as soldiers, the UN has designated it as one of the six “grave violations” that it condemns.