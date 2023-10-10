The State of Israel came under attack by Palestine-based Islamic terror outfit Hamas on Saturday (7th October), resulting in the death of more than 900 Israelis. About 2400 people have been wounded and over 100 still remain in the captivity of the terrorists.

Hamas unleashed over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while also seizing several Israeli soldiers near the border. The terrorists massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel.

Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. In a video shared by Rebel News journalist Ian Miles Cheong, partygoers in South Israel could be seen running for cover amid indiscriminate firing by Hamas terrorists.

New footage of the massacre of partygoers in southern Israel by Hamas has emerged that shows the attack from the very start, with police shutting down the music and urging people to leave. Civilians can be seen taking cover and tending to numerous injuries as gunfire rings out. pic.twitter.com/8s62hOdZEQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2023

A woman was seen breaking into tears while others attended to those injured in gunfire. The partygoers were also found crawling on the ground in the hopes of saving their lives. In another video from the same location, Hamas terrorists were seen targeting young Israelis, trying to avoid the conflict zone.

A horrifying scene! Footage captured by an attendee at the desert party in southern Israel vividly shows Hamas terrorists targeting young Israelis who were desperately trying to escape, as if they were using them for target practice.#Israel #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/JVyaP1dTn5 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 9, 2023

In a 55-second footage shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Hamas terrorists were seen torturing captured Israeli civilians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. The victims were tied with ropes and seen bleeding from their noses.

Hamas Islamist terrorists from Gaza release footage of capturing and taking hostage several Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. This terrorist attack is far from over. Several villages and settlements taken over to Islamist terrorists. pic.twitter.com/m6Gi3UfDoy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2023

Among one such disturbing visual was the naked and battered dead body of a German tourist named Shani Louk, paraded by the Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck.

🚨‼️ O corpo da mulher morta por terroristas palestinos que foi visto neste vídeo é de Shani Louk, de 30 anos, era uma cidadã alemã que visitava Israel para participar do festival de música pela paz realizado perto da fronteira de Gaza. #Israel #Gazapic.twitter.com/zwqDFsKJOM — AMTVNEWS (@AMTVNEWSS) October 8, 2023

In one video, Hamas terrorists could be seen abducting a severely injured woman in a jeep amidst chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar.’ While tweeting about the incident, author Joel C Rosenberg pointed out, “This is the worst attack I’ve seen since moving to Israel 9 years ago—Israeli civilians captured by Hamas terrorists, Israeli towns overrun by Hamas.

This is the worst attack I’ve seen since moving to Israel 9 years ago—Israeli civilians captured by Hamas terrorists, Israeli towns overrun by Hamas. IDF was caught completely unprepared for this sneak invasion. Preparing now for all-out war. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/vw882OSgHP — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) October 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists also abducted a woman by the name of Noa, who was part of the music festival in South Israel.

Heartbreaking! Noa was attending a music festival in southern Israel when she was abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken from Israel to Gaza.



She is now a hostage.



Her family has allowed us to show her face in hopes to bring her back. #BringNoaBack#israel #gaza pic.twitter.com/XUJcOAzBXq — India Naftali (@indianaftali) October 7, 2023

In one video, a Hamas terrorist was seen brutally gunning down a dog from point-blank range in Kibbutz Kissufim. He then intruded into an Israeli home and set the house on fire.

New footage of Hamas terrorists entering Kibbutz Kissufim in Israel. The very first thing they did was open fire on a dog that comes to greet them. They then proceeded to ransack the homes and set them on fire. pic.twitter.com/1Y7t0eQ1ya — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 10, 2023

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader shared an extended version of the video wherein a house was lit ablaze by the Hamas terrorists.

She tweeted, “Eyewitnesses reported that Palestinian terrorists entered homes of Israeli civilians, turned on the gas and set the house on fire in order to drive out the Israelis and shoot them, who were hiding inside safe rooms. The barbarity is endless.”

Eyewitnesses reported that Palestinian terrorists entered homes of Israeli civilians, turned on the gas and set the house on fire in order to drive out the Israelis and shoot them, who were hiding inside safe rooms.



The barbarity is endless. pic.twitter.com/HzkxltWUP6 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 9, 2023

Videos have also surfaced on social media, which showed Hamas terrorists abducting three underage Israeli children.

From earlier in the day – Palestinian terrorists capture 3 underage Israeli girls.

We all unfortunately know what will happen to these innocent children 😡https://t.co/K7UWY2nVrW — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) October 7, 2023

In one video, dead bodies of Israeli civilians could be been seen lying in cars and on roads. “Things like this need to show the impact of what is truly going on with this attack on Israel. All these people were trying to do was leave the city, these are not combatants these civilians, hamas & their ilk are cowards! Heartbreaking,” tweeted X user ‘Daddylegs.’

Things like this need to show the impact of what is truly going on with this attack on Israel. All these people were trying to do was leave the city, these are not combatants these civilians, hamas & their ilk are cowards! Heartbreaking. #PrayforIsrael #USAoutoftheUN #Israel pic.twitter.com/nfy3Za0ur1 — Daddylegs (@Daddylegs8) October 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists were also seen holding elderly women hostage and ferrying them on golf carts into the war-torn Gaza strip.

Hamas terrorists kidnap Israeli grandmothers and whisk them into Gaza Strip on golf carts.



What sort of cowards do such tactics. Hide behind old women and kids.



They have opened the Gates of Hell pic.twitter.com/J9vhf4aRFB — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) October 7, 2023

One video showed a Hamas terrorist, forcing an elderly Israeli woman to pose with his assault rifle and make the victory sign.

Absolutely sick. Elderly Israeli woman is forced to take a photo with a Palestinian terrorist who infiltrated Israel.



No civilian should ever have to experience the sheer terror and horror that Hamas has inflicted. It’s high time the international community acknowledges the true… pic.twitter.com/OnwGvh44q6 — India Naftali (@indianaftali) October 7, 2023

In one disturbing video, Islamic terrorists paraded an Israeli family on camera after they killed their family member. Israeli journalist India Naftai tweeted, “This is beyond a sick act of cruelty. The world must know and put a stop to this!”

Israeli family heartlessly paraded on camera by Hamas terrorists while being taken hostage. One daughter ruthlessly executed, leaving her siblings in traumatic disbelief.



This is beyond a sick act of cruelty.



The world must know and put a stop to this!#israel #gaza pic.twitter.com/MumozYJsCd — India Naftali (@indianaftali) October 8, 2023

On Tuesday (10th October), reports emerged that the Hamas terrorists killed an Israeli elderly woman at her home and live-streamed the entire act through her personal Facebook account.

The incident came to the fore after the deceased woman’s granddaughter speaking in a video for Visegrad24, recounted the harrowing experience. The traumatized girl narrated how she saw the gut-wrenching video of the brutal murder on her grandmother’s Facebook account in which her grandmother was lying lifeless in a pool of blood, on the floor of her house.

Hamas murdered the father of a 10 year old Israeli, Daria in front of her. Heartbreaking

pic.twitter.com/TB3ehiQZkx — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 10, 2023

Video footage analysis has confirmed that at least 4 Israelis, taken hostage by Hamas, were killed in captivity.

Washington Post analysis of Hamas videos shows they killed four hostages shortly after taking them captive on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/oqcoqRY1gE — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 9, 2023

In response to the brutality unleashed, Israel declared war on the Islamic terror outfit. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for the past 48 hours. The US and other NATO nations have also declared support for Israel and its right to self-defence.

1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists have been found in Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Force reportedly said, adding that no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night (9th October).

The Israeli forces have now gained effective control in the south and “restored full control” over the border with Gaza. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has risen close to 1,000 and 2,600 others have been injured.

