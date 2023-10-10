Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Updated:

Caught on camera: 15 videos show how Hamas targeted innocent civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel

Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly.

OpIndia Staff
15 videos that showed how Hamas targeted innocent civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel
Screengrab of the videos
23

The State of Israel came under attack by Palestine-based Islamic terror outfit Hamas on Saturday (7th October), resulting in the death of more than 900 Israelis. About 2400 people have been wounded and over 100 still remain in the captivity of the terrorists.

Hamas unleashed over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while also seizing several Israeli soldiers near the border. The terrorists massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel.

Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. In a video shared by Rebel News journalist Ian Miles Cheong, partygoers in South Israel could be seen running for cover amid indiscriminate firing by Hamas terrorists.

A woman was seen breaking into tears while others attended to those injured in gunfire. The partygoers were also found crawling on the ground in the hopes of saving their lives. In another video from the same location, Hamas terrorists were seen targeting young Israelis, trying to avoid the conflict zone.

In a 55-second footage shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Hamas terrorists were seen torturing captured Israeli civilians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. The victims were tied with ropes and seen bleeding from their noses.

Among one such disturbing visual was the naked and battered dead body of a German tourist named Shani Louk, paraded by the Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck.

In one video, Hamas terrorists could be seen abducting a severely injured woman in a jeep amidst chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar.’ While tweeting about the incident, author Joel C Rosenberg pointed out, “This is the worst attack I’ve seen since moving to Israel 9 years ago—Israeli civilians captured by Hamas terrorists, Israeli towns overrun by Hamas.

Hamas terrorists also abducted a woman by the name of Noa, who was part of the music festival in South Israel.

In one video, a Hamas terrorist was seen brutally gunning down a dog from point-blank range in Kibbutz Kissufim. He then intruded into an Israeli home and set the house on fire.

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader shared an extended version of the video wherein a house was lit ablaze by the Hamas terrorists.

She tweeted, “Eyewitnesses reported that Palestinian terrorists entered homes of Israeli civilians, turned on the gas and set the house on fire in order to drive out the Israelis and shoot them, who were hiding inside safe rooms. The barbarity is endless.”

Videos have also surfaced on social media, which showed Hamas terrorists abducting three underage Israeli children.

In one video, dead bodies of Israeli civilians could be been seen lying in cars and on roads. “Things like this need to show the impact of what is truly going on with this attack on Israel. All these people were trying to do was leave the city, these are not combatants these civilians, hamas & their ilk are cowards! Heartbreaking,” tweeted X user ‘Daddylegs.’

Hamas terrorists were also seen holding elderly women hostage and ferrying them on golf carts into the war-torn Gaza strip.

One video showed a Hamas terrorist, forcing an elderly Israeli woman to pose with his assault rifle and make the victory sign.

In one disturbing video, Islamic terrorists paraded an Israeli family on camera after they killed their family member. Israeli journalist India Naftai tweeted, “This is beyond a sick act of cruelty. The world must know and put a stop to this!”

On Tuesday (10th October), reports emerged that the Hamas terrorists killed an Israeli elderly woman at her home and live-streamed the entire act through her personal Facebook account.

The incident came to the fore after the deceased woman’s granddaughter speaking in a video for Visegrad24, recounted the harrowing experience. The traumatized girl narrated how she saw the gut-wrenching video of the brutal murder on her grandmother’s Facebook account in which her grandmother was lying lifeless in a pool of blood, on the floor of her house.

Video footage analysis has confirmed that at least 4 Israelis, taken hostage by Hamas, were killed in captivity.

In response to the brutality unleashed, Israel declared war on the Islamic terror outfit. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for the past 48 hours. The US and other NATO nations have also declared support for Israel and its right to self-defence.

1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists have been found in Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Force reportedly said, adding that no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night (9th October).

The Israeli forces have now gained effective control in the south and “restored full control” over the border with Gaza. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has risen close to 1,000 and 2,600 others have been injured.

Disclaimer: OpIndia could not independently verify all the videos due to technical limitations.

