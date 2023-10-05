On Thursday, October 5, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mohammad Farhan slammed Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi for naming the new pet ‘Noorie’. Terming it as an ‘insult to all Muslim daughters’, the AIMIM leader said that Rahul Gandhi’s actions are condemnable and shameful.

Noorie is a very common name among Muslims. Strongly objecting to the Gandhi scion naming his dog ‘Noorie’, the AIMIM leader said, “When Rahul Gandhi named his pet dog “Noorie”, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party strongly objected. Rahul Gandhi’s actions are condemnable and shameful. Naming a dog Noorie is an insult to Muslim daughters bearing the same name and it reflects negatively on the Gandhi family’s respect for Muslim daughters and the Muslim community.”

On Wednesday, October 4, the Gandhi scion took to social media to introduce his followers and supporters to the ‘newest’ addition to his family, a Jack Russell Terrier puppy which he adopted from a dog kennel in North Goa’s Mapusa. The clip opened with Rahul Gandhi talking about his surprise plan.

Sharing a video of Noorie’s adoption on World Animals’ Day on his YouTube Channel, Rahul said little ‘Noorie’ has lit up their lives in the short span of time. He called Noorie a ‘little surprise’ for his mother, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“I’d like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family – our li’l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty – there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us! We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings. #WorldAnimalDay,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the caption of his video.

Sonia Gandhi was seen in the video cradling Noorie and gushing, “She is so cute.” She praised Rahul and was seen playing with the puppy, who quickly became acquainted with Sonia Gandhi’s other pet dog, ‘Lapo’.