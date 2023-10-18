On Tuesday (17th October) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on Jay Shah and BJP MLA Pankaj Singh over dynasty politics called the Gandhi scion “Anpadh Baccha (illiterate kid). CM Sarma said that, unlike the BJP, the entire Gandhi family is a part of the Congress party.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi while responding to a question regarding BJP’s allegation of “dynasty politics” within the Congress party called for an ‘objective assessment’ and mentioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pankaj Singh who is a BJP MLA from Noida and son of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

“You are talking about dynastic politics. What does Amit Shah’s son do? What does Rajnath Singh’s son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah’s son is running Indian cricket. So please be objective, look at the leaders in the BJP. Ask yourselves the question: What are their children doing? You will find that many of their children, including Anurag Thakur, hail from dynasties.”

This argument unfolded in the backdrop of escalating political campaigns in numerous states ahead of assembly elections.

Responding to this, the Assam CM said, “When it comes to dynastic politics he [Rahul Gandhi] must understand the meaning of that. Amit Shah’s son is not in the BJP, but Rahul Gandhi’s entire family is part of Congress. Today, he criticises everything, but he doesn’t realise that he is the root cause of it all… So, if an entire family, including mother, father, grandfather, sister, and brother, are involved in politics and control a party, where can you draw a parallel to that? Can Rajnath Singh, who is just an MLA from UP, be compared to Priyanka Gandhi? Does he control the BJP? So it is a very difficult mindset. He “

CM Sarma further took a swipe at the Wayanad MP and said, “You should empower your own parties and then discuss others. If you leave Congress and hand it over to fresh people, then you can talk about ending dynastic politics. How did Amit Shah’s son come here? He thought that the BCCI is a BJP wing. So, the poor, illiterate fellow what he can say more.”