The iPhone 15 Pro was unveiled on September 12 at the Wonderlust event where Apple CEO Tim Cook referred to it as the most ‘Pro iPhone’ ever. The phone, which went on sale on September 22, soon made the headlines for its heating problems.

It was reported that the titanium body, which Apple has introduced for the first time, is responsible for the heating issues in both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, on September 30, the tech giant said that the problem is an iOS 17 bug, and other factors, including apps like Instagram.

The new phones’ titanium frame and aluminium substructure, according to the manufacturer, don’t contribute to the problem and better dissipate heat than the stainless steel used in earlier Pro models.

Soon after the phone went on sale, people started sharing experiences of how their new phones overheated or felt overly hot. While some users complained that the device became too hot to handle, others uploaded images of infrared thermometers displaying the iPhone’s temperature as exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Apple, there are a few things that could have triggered the iPhone 15 to run “warmer than expected.” It proclaimed that the initial setup or restore of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could start some heat buildup which is a result of “increased background activity.” The tech company highlighted that third-party software updates and a bug in iOS 17 could lead the phone to get hot. It assured that a software update will fix the iOS 17 bug and help with the overheating problem. The performance of the iPhone 15 Pro models won’t be impacted by the software upgrade, Apple added.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out,” stated in a statement.

Apple noted that the A17 Pro chip’s central processing unit is being overloaded by recent updates to several third-party applications running on iOS 17 such as Instagram, Asphalt 9 and Uber, which makes the iPhone warmer than usual. The business is collaborating with outside developers to put improvements into place. As a result, on September 27, Instagram updated the app. However, there is no information on the release date of the software update to resolve the problem.