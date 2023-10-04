Scam-accused alleged journalist Rana Ayyub has a history of spreading propaganda against Hindus and defending ‘journalists’ accused of involvement in anti-India activities. The left-liberal cabal has been having a meltdown since the recent action taken by the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police against China-funded NewsClick. Taking to X on Tuesday, October 3rd, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub highlighted the names of several ‘journalists’ booked under the UAPA, PSA and other “draconian acts”.

“Journalists who continue to be behind bars under UAPA, PSA and other draconian acts. Rupesh Kumar Singh, Fahad Shah, Asif Sultan, Irfan Mehraj, Majid Hyderi, Gautam Navlakha, Manan Dar, Sajad Gul,” Ayyub posted.

In her apparent attempt to garner support for the abovementioned ‘journalists’ Rana Ayyub forgot to or deliberately did not mention why the six ‘journalists’ she mentioned were arrested. The Washington Post columnist’s post insinuates that those arrested are ‘innocent journalists’ arrested by the security agencies and are being hounded merely for doing their job. However, contrary to this insinuation, the truth is that the arrested ‘journalists’ are behind bars for their alleged involvement in various unlawful and anti-India activities. The so-called journalists Rana Ayyub’s heart cries for are arrested under various serious charges, including funding terrorist groups, receiving illegal foreign funds and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Jammu & Kashmir Counter Disinformation Centre (JKCDC) replugged their threads detailing the activities the abovementioned ‘journalists’ were involved in.

While the left-liberal propagandists continue to project these so-called journalists as innocent people being hounded by the government and security agencies, here are the details of the ‘journalists’ arrested by the Indian security agencies.

Rupesh Kumar Singh- the ‘journalist’ arrested with explosives and Naxal literature

In June 2019, Bihar Police arrested independent journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh and two of his associates, Mithilesh Kumar and Mohammad Kalam, in Bhagalpur’s Dobhi region.

When the trio were apprehended on their way to Chhakarbandha, a significant quantity of explosives and Naxal literature were found in their car. They were on their way to deliver the explosives to the Naxals, according to the police. It was reported that 15 detonator bundles and 32 gelatin rods were retrieved. The Police had said that Rupesh was delivering explosives for his organisation Maoist Communist Centre(MCC) which eventually merged into the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

In July 2022, Singh was arrested in connection with a 2021 case filed in Saraikela district. The case involved CPI (Maoist) leader Prashanta Bose alias Kishan Da as an accused while Rupesh was accused of arranging funds for the Maoists.

It is worth recalling that in November 2021, CPI leader Prashanta Bose aka Kishan Da was arrested by Jharkhand Police in a joint operation with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The CPI leader carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head was wanted in over 100 cases of Naxal violence including the Elgaar Parishad – Bhima Koregaon case related to an alleged conspiracy to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fahad Shah-The Kashmir Walla editor who published seditious article peddled anti-India propaganda

On March 16 this year, the NIA filed sedition and UAPA charges against Peerzada Fahad Shah of The Kashmir Walla. Peerzada Fahad Shah has been charged under UAPA sections 13 and 18, IPC sections 121 and 153B, and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act sections 35 (accepting a foreign contribution in contravention of provisions of FCRA, or any order or rule therein) and 39 (violation of FCRA by a company tantamount to a contravention by the persons in-charge or responsible for the business of such company).

Moreover, Fahad Shah was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in February 2020 for anti-national activities and spreading inflammatory content on Facebook. As pointed out in the JKCDC thread, Shah was also accused of glorifying terrorism.

2) Fahad Shah, who runs a news magazine “Kashmir Walla” was arrested on 04 Feb 2022 by J&K Police under UAPA charges. 3 separate FIR’s were registered against Shah and accused him of glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting the people for creating L&O situations.

Aasif Sultan- the ‘journalist’ who glorified terrorist Burhan Wani was working with Hizbul Mujahideen

Aasif Sultan, a ‘journalist’ associated with Kashmir Narrator was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 for similar violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Sultan was arrested and charged with murder, attempt to murder, and harbouring notorious terrorists including those belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen.

JKCDC in their X thread outlined that the investigators had recovered 17 sheets with the Hizbul Mujahideen letterhead from his home at the time of his arrest. The police investigation revealed that other than Hizbul, Aasif Sultan was also in contact with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terrorists.

During the investigation, the police seized 17 sheets with the letterhead of the HM (Terrorist Outfit) from Sultan’s home at the time of his arrest. The Police dossier said that Asif Sultan came in contact with cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind, a terror outfit, who motivated

It is notable that after Indian soldiers killed terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016, Sultan published an article titled “The Rise of Burhan” glorifying him, claiming that Wani was more dangerous to India “in his grave than in his living room.” Sultan was arrested again after the NIA granted him bail in April last year. Aasif Sultan was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Irfan Mehraj- ‘journalist’ accused of terror funding and propagating secessionist agenda

The National Investigation Agency arrested “journalist” Irfan Mehraj on March 20 in connection with a terror funding case. Mehraj was closely associated with ‘activist’ Khurram Parvez and a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), according to the central agency.

“Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in (the) propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights,” stated the NIA.

OpIndia had previously published a full exposé on his anti-India activities. It is worth noting that the terror-sympathising-left-liberal brigade has repeatedly attempted to portray a positive picture of him. Rana Ayyub and her ilk have been claiming that the Indian security agencies arrested him illegally.

Majid Hyderi- another ‘journalist’ booked on criminal charges

On September 15 this year, ‘journalist’ and political commentator Majid Hyderi was arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, and defamation.

His arrest had outraged the usual players, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who had claimed that Hyderi was arrested illegally. However, the police stated that the ‘journalist’ was arrested in accordance with a local court order.

Gautam Navlakha- Urban Naxal in the veil of a ‘journalist’

Gautam Navlakha was arrested in 2020 when 11 people were taken into custody for organizing and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad event on the 31st of December 2017. The event was organized by “activists” of Kabir Kala Manch in Pune. The NIA says that the event promoted enmity between different groups of people and caste groups, leading to violence and loss of life. The NIA investigation revealed that the organizers of Elgar Parishad were in touch with leaders of CPI (Maoist), a banned terror outfit under UAPA, and were spreading the ideology of Naxalism/Maoism to encourage unlawful activity.

Manan Dhar

Mohammad Manan Dhar was arrested in October 2021 in a terror conspiracy case. Dhar was booked under the provisions of UAPA. Manan Dhar was arrested alongside 12 others, including his brother Hanan Dar, in connection with an attack spree in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021 following the repeal of Article 370. The NIA had alleged that Dhar was conspiring, both “physically and in cyberspace”, to carry out terrorist acts in Kashmir and other parts of India. Contrary to Rana Ayyub’s claim, Manan Dhar was released on bail in January this year.

Sajad Gul- another ‘innocent’ journalist arrested for instigating anti-India sentiments

A Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul was arrested in January last year for provoking anti-India sentiments by posting a protest video featuring anti-national slogans raised by several women after wanted terrorist Saleem Parray was killed in Shalimar Srinagar. Gul was arrested on charges of inciting others to “resort to violence and disturb public peace.”

Interestingly, while Rana Ayyub has repeatedly expressed her support for several journalists accused of anti-India activities, most of whom are her co-religionists, Ayyub did not speak a word in support of YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested under the NSA, and the WaPo columnist did not question the MVA government when journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested. The arrest of Goswami was in fact cheered by the leftist media. Rana Ayyub did not speak up when First Post columnist Abhijit Majumdar was booked by Tamil Nadu police for an article criticising DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin who recently sparked outrage over his “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remarks. Apparently, the ideological tenet of the leftist media ecosystem is selective when it comes to press freedom and outrage over its violation.