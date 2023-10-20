After allegations of accepting bribes for asking questions, sharing Lok Sabha login credentials, Mahua Moitra plays victim, questions Ethics Committee ‘leak’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda is to expel me from the Lok Sabha.

“Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see the Lok Sabha rules below. How does an “affidavit” find its way to media? Chairman should first do an enquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat – BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani,” Moitra posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Moreover, Vinod Sonkar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Ethics on Friday informed that he has received an affidavit from the businessman Darshan Hiranandani regarding the ‘Cash for Query’ scandal which mentions the alleged role played by TMC MP Mahua Moitra in this row.

“I have received a letter/affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani,” Ethics Panel chairman Sonkar said.

“In his 3-page signed affidavit to the Ethics panel, Darshan Hiranandani had admitted to his friendship with the TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that the Lok Sabha Member saw attacking the Adani group as a route to fame, She became Lok Sabha MP in May 2019. She was advised by her friends that the shortest route to fame was by attacking Narendra Modi. She thought that the only way to attack PM Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as they both come from Gujarat,” Hiranandani’s affidavit read.

Hiranandani had further claimed that Mahua Moitra did share her Parliament Login credentials with him.

“She knew that Indian Oil Corporation was getting into an arrangement with Dhamra LNG a joint venture of the Adani group…..She drafted few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal,” the affidavit read.

Hiranandani also claims that the TMC MP also demanded favours and gifts from him.

Earlier in the day, the TMC MP welcomed the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee enquiry into the ‘Cash for Query’ scandal and said that she is ready to answer the questions of the panel when the Committee calls her.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Mahua Moitra said,” I welcome answering questions to the CBI and Ethics Committee (which has an absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi.”

Meanwhile, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in a post on X, alleged that attempts were made towards him to withdraw his complaint registered at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my CBI complaint and letter to Nishikant Dubey, in exchange for Henry (his dog). I flatly refused – will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent – but tells you everything about her,” the Advocate went on to say in what appears to be a dig at TMC MP Mahua Moitra against whom the allegations of ‘Cash for Query’ have been made.

According to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s complaint to the Parliament Ethics Committee, Advocate Dehadrai had provided him proof of TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s involvement in the alleged ‘Cash for Query’ scandal.

Earlier businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, who was allegedly behind the said payoffs in the ‘Cash for Query’ scandal responded in a 3-page affidavit and claimed that the Mahua Moitra saw attacking the Adani group as a route to fame.

Questioning the credibility of Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “The affidavit is on white paper, and not an official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India’s most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?

“The contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP’s IT cell. It sings paeans to Modi and Gautam Adani while linking every opponent of theirs to me and my alleged corruption,” Moitra alleged.

Alleging that Businessman Hiranandani was “compelled” to sign the letter, Moitra said, “The PMO held a proverbial gun to Darshan and his father’s heads and gave them 20 minutes to sign this letter sent to them. They were threatened with a total shutdown of all their businesses. They were told they would be finished, the CBI would raid them and all government business would stop and all PSU bank financing would be stopped immediately.”

Earlier Nishikant Dubey in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, titled “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament” had alleged “‘serious Breach of Privilege’, ‘Contempt of the House’ and a ‘Criminal Offence’ under Section 120A of IPC” by the Trinamool Congress MP. Dubey claimed that an Advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of a bribe.

In her response to this letter the TMC MP had said that she would welcome a probe by the speaker after he dealt with alleged breach of privilege by other BJP MPs.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)