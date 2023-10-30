Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a a youth at Doultabad in Siddipet district on 30th October. The MP, who was campaigning in Surampally village in Dubbak assembly constituency, was rushed to a private hospital.

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet.



MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The… pic.twitter.com/MI0BvbFxDJ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

The attacker was caught by BRS workers and the MP’s gunmen who reportedly beat him up before he was handed over to the police. The accused has been identified as one Raju who reportedly came close to Reddy and stabbed him with a knife.

A video going viral on social media shows the MP dressed in white surrounded by the party cadre. He is then shifted inside a vehicle as he covers the wound.

Siddipet Commissioner N Swetha has confirmed that MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. “P Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The alleged accused is in custody, we are investigating the matter,” the Commissioner said.

Reddy was shifted to Gajwel government hospital and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, an ID card was reportedly recovered from Raju, who is suspected to be working for a social media channel.

According to reports, the accused is being interrogated by the police to determine the motive of “attempt to murder” Prabhakar and if he has any political affiliations.

Election campaigning has gathered pace in Telangana which is scheduled to cast the ballot on 30th November and votes will be counted on 3rd December.