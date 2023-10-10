Loud chants of “Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega” engulfed the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match of the World Cup 2023.

Several social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their shock over the support Pakistan was receiving in its match against Sri Lanka.

“Loud chants of “Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega” in Hyderabad stadium. They did not start organically but the DJ said “jeetega bhai jeetega” & left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant,” said one of the X users, while sharing a video of the same.

Loud chants of "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega" in Hyderabad stadium.



They did not start organically but DJ said "jeetega bhai jeetega" & left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant.



The chant went on for close to a minute due to the DJ.#PAKvsSL #CWC23 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/f5l54qmtsV — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 10, 2023

Yet another X user said that the entire Hyderabad stadium is filled with Pakistan supporters who are enthusiastically cheering for their team.

@KTRoffice

Hyderabad stadium is filled with Pakistan supporters all over. The whole stadium is chanting "jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega"



It's a no brainer who these fools support even during Ind vs Pak. Why does your government support such anti-nationalists?#PAKvSL — S Y Rahul (@siddhardhyrahul) October 10, 2023

“Whole stadium is cheering so much for Pakistan team, which Hyderabad are they playing???” an X user, flummoxed by the support that the Pakistan team was receiving at Hyderabad tweeted.

Whole stadium is cheering so much for Pakistan team,which Hyderabad are they really playing???

.#PAKvsSL #CWC23 — Aftu (@aftu_twts) October 10, 2023

“While Sri Lanka is geographically closer to Hyderabad, Pakistan is demographically closer to Hyderabad to receive such support,” tweeted another social media user.

Hyderabad stadium erupts with ‘jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega’ in the match against Sri Lanka.



No surprises there. While Sri Lanka is geographically closer to Hyderabad, Pakistan is demographically closer to Hyderabad to receive such support. pic.twitter.com/MtDjAeMqI8 — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) October 10, 2023

Some X users also resorted to sarcasm to highlight the irony of the Pakistan cricket team receiving support and loud cheers in a match played in India.

Hyderabad stadium me Pakistan ko Jo support mil Raha hai usse Dekh ke khushi ho Rahi hsi. Ek sath hazaron log jeetega bhi jeetega Pakistan jeetega ke naare laga rahe hain. Sach me aankhein bhar aayin. — Neeraj Badhwar (@nirajbadhwar) October 10, 2023

Loud cheering noise is coming on TV whenever Pak hits a boundary against Lanka at Hyderabad.



Seems like BCCI is playing pre-recorded crowd cheers into the broadcast to notch up experience of fans.



What else could be the source of cheering for Pak in India? Can't think of any. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 10, 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer says the Pakistan cricket team will receive support in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad because of their “high Muslim population”

Earlier in September, former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad have a very high Muslim population and therefore they will support the Pakistani cricket team in the upcoming matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. Mushtaq Ahmed made these remarks when he was talking as a panellist in a discussion on the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

Pakistani cricket team arrived in India at Hyderabad on 27th September 2023 to participate in the World Cup. Pakistani woman cricketer Iram Javed and Pakistani cricket analyst Hafiz Imran were among others on the panel with the anchor.

When asked if the Pakistan cricket team will receive support in India, Mushtaq Ahmed said, “Both of their cities – Ahmedabad and Hyderabad – have a very high Muslim population. This is why you must have seen the way they were welcomed outside the airport and even outside the hotel. Any of your correspondents or our player Khwaja might have covered that.”