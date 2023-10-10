Tuesday, October 10, 2023
‘Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega’: Chants of victory to Pakistan engulf Hyderabad stadium; leave social media users in shock

Chants of "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, Pakistan Jeetega" engulfed the Hyderabad cricket stadium during the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a video shared by an X user revealed.

Pakistan cricket team (Image Source: ESPN)
Loud chants of “Jeetega bhai Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega” engulfed the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match of the World Cup 2023.

Several social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their shock over the support Pakistan was receiving in its match against Sri Lanka.

“Loud chants of “Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega” in Hyderabad stadium. They did not start organically but the DJ said “jeetega bhai jeetega” & left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant,” said one of the X users, while sharing a video of the same.

Yet another X user said that the entire Hyderabad stadium is filled with Pakistan supporters who are enthusiastically cheering for their team.

“Whole stadium is cheering so much for Pakistan team, which Hyderabad are they playing???” an X user, flummoxed by the support that the Pakistan team was receiving at Hyderabad tweeted. 

“While Sri Lanka is geographically closer to Hyderabad, Pakistan is demographically closer to Hyderabad to receive such support,” tweeted another social media user.

Some X users also resorted to sarcasm to highlight the irony of the Pakistan cricket team receiving support and loud cheers in a match played in India.

Former Pakistani cricketer says the Pakistan cricket team will receive support in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad because of their “high Muslim population”

Earlier in September, former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad have a very high Muslim population and therefore they will support the Pakistani cricket team in the upcoming matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. Mushtaq Ahmed made these remarks when he was talking as a panellist in a discussion on the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV. 

Pakistani cricket team arrived in India at Hyderabad on 27th September 2023 to participate in the World Cup. Pakistani woman cricketer Iram Javed and Pakistani cricket analyst Hafiz Imran were among others on the panel with the anchor.

When asked if the Pakistan cricket team will receive support in India, Mushtaq Ahmed said, “Both of their cities – Ahmedabad and Hyderabad – have a very high Muslim population. This is why you must have seen the way they were welcomed outside the airport and even outside the hotel. Any of your correspondents or our player Khwaja might have covered that.”

