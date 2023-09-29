On 28th September 2023, former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad have a very high Muslim population and therefore they will support the Pakistani cricket team in the upcoming matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. Mushtaq Ahmed made these remarks when he was talking as a panelist in a discussion on the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

Pakistani cricket team arrived in India at Hyderabad on 27th September 2023 to participate in the World Cup. Pakistani woman cricketer Iram Javed and Pakistani cricket analyst Hafiz Imran were among others on the panel with the anchor.

In this discussion, before asking Mushtaq Ahmed for his comments, the anchor said, “Pakistani team is in Hyderabad and it will go to Ahmedabad where we have to play a match against India. There were a lot of issues including the visa. But we will get the support of the fans for sure, which is a good sign for us.”

The anchors and former cricketers should think twice before they speak on tv/social media as it could not only dent the relationship between two countries but also between two communities. pic.twitter.com/Tdv6OaqdP3 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 28, 2023

On this, Mushtaq Ahmed said, “Both of their cities – Ahmedabad and Hyderabad – have a very high Muslim population. This is why you must have seen the way they were welcomed outside the airport and even outside the hotel. Any of your correspondents or our player Khwaja might have covered that.”

The part of the discussion was not included in the video later uploaded by the YouTube channel of Samaa TV. However, it covered other remarks made by the Pakistani panellists in a similar context. In the introduction of the show, the anchor said, “Pakistani cricket team has reached India and we have seen how they have received a grand welcome in India outside the airport and also outside the hotel in Hyderabad. The fans in India were waiting just to see a glimpse of the Pakistani cricketers they liked so much. They were repeatedly calling Babar Azam and Harris Rauf by their names. These Indians are not only impressed by the game played by our players but also they are fond of their styles. This is evident as we have heard a fan saying Hey Brother Harris Rauf, how are you? You are looking great.”

Pakistani cricket analyst Hafiz Imran said, “It is hard to expect people supporting Pakistan on the ground in the same high numbers as they were present to welcome the Pakistani cricket team in Hyderabad. This support can be just an outside phenomenon as these people like Pakistani cricketers. But when they go inside the stadium, situations are different. You must be recalling the quarter-final between India and Pakistan played in the 1996 cricket World Cup. Stadiums witnessed a pin-drop silence when the Pakistani players were playing well.

Replying to this, Pakistani woman cricketer Iram Javed said, “But, there will certainly be some people there, who will be supporting the Pakistani cricket team.” The anchor then said, “And this is exactly what we have seen yesterday.”

Iram Javed further said, “If a speaker is placed in the drill (practice session) and the crowd noise is played in the background, the team may get acquainted with this.” Iram Javed was repeatedly calling practice sessions as drills. The word drill is often used for the practice of military exercises done by soldiers in army camps.

Mushtaq Ahmed said, “As far as putting a speaker playing crowd noise sound clips on the boundary while practising is concerned, you can just practise stepping in the ground as a batsman after one of our wickets falls.”

When asked if he has given this advice to the Pakistani cricket team, Mushtaq Ahmed said, “No doubt I keep talking to the boys, and they are very clever too. But Hazrat Ali Razi Allah’s one of the quotes says that do not give advice to anyone unless he seeks one from you. So, I have not directly given this advice to the Pakistani cricket team. However, it may reach them through your program.”

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to participate in the ODI World Cup, following a minor visa-related issue. Here, the Pakistani cricket team will play a practice match against New Zealand today.