Saturday, October 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: BJP worker shot dead in Naxal-affected region, party says killed for worshipping Durga
News Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: BJP worker shot dead in Naxal-affected region, party says killed for worshipping Durga

Sarju Tekam, a tribal leader, openly threatened to harm BJP leaders during a public speech in the presence of a Congress MLA.

OpIndia Staff
1

Unidentified assailants shot and killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the Maoist-affected town of Ambagarh Chowki, situated in the Mohla-Manpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Police reported that Birju Taram, a resident of Sarkheda village, was fatally shot by a group of unidentified individuals while he was walking outside his home on Friday evening.

Taram, the former Manpur division general secretary, currently held the position of deputy president in the BJP’s farmers unit. Ravindra Singh, the secretary of BJP’s Rajnandgaon district, mentioned, “Sarkheda is a village plagued by Naxal activity. Sarju Tekam, a tribal leader, openly threatened to harm BJP leaders during a public speech in the presence of a Congress MLA.

Several months ago, unidentified individuals desecrated a Durga idol in Sarkheda. We suspect that our party worker Taram was murdered due to his association with the worship of the Durga idol.”

Following the revelation of the murder, senior BJP leaders swiftly turned to social media. They drew parallels between Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, emphasizing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and characterizing the murder as a deliberate and targeted killing.

Raman Singh, the former three-time Chief Minister and a vice president of the BJP, expressed, “The law and order situation in Chhattisgarh has deteriorated to a level reminiscent of West Bengal. As the election process has commenced, BJP workers are facing significant pressure.”

“Today, near Aundhi, our senior party worker, Birjhu Taram, who warmly welcomed me on stage and was part of our rally, was brutally murdered. His only ‘crime’ is being a BJP worker who supports the worship of the Durga idol. Some individuals had issued threats, and it appears that this incident is a result of those threats. The government has failed in providing security to BJP workers. I hold the government and local administration responsible for this incident because they failed to take action against the individual who made the threat. Timely action could have prevented this tragedy,” he said.

Arun Sao, overseeing the BJP party in Chhattisgarh, stated, “Yet another BJP worker has been tragically lost. This is a deliberate act, similar to what occurred earlier this year. Their intent is to instill fear in the hearts of our workers, but we will not be intimidated. The sacrifices made will not be in vain. We are determined to triumph over the Congress party in the upcoming election and restore law and order in Chhattisgarh.” Earlier this year, four BJP leaders and functionaries fell victim to Maoist attacks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Israel-Hamas war: First convoy of trucks carrying aid materials enter Gaza as Rafah Crossing with Egypt opens, foreigners expected to leave soon

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri to make 3-part film ‘Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma’ inspired by Mahabharata

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar lectures about Gaza at a university at Urumqi in Xinjiang where Muslims are oppressed by China

OpIndia Staff -

France: Interior Minister Gerald Daramanin says footballer Karim Benzema has links with banned Islamist group ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

OpIndia Staff -

ABES college website hacked after student was thrown off stage for chanting Jai Shree Ram: Jai Shree Ram message and teacher Mamata as Surpanakha

OpIndia Staff -

ABES professor, who rebuked a student for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, invokes her Sanatani credentials to defend herself; Director says no action against the...

OpIndia Staff -

Former England captain Michael Vaughan mocks Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, says Rohit Sharma asked DJ to not play ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ as part of...

OpIndia Staff -

Justin Trudeau ‘puts aside’ one lie to peddle another, now says India violated Vienna convention by asking diplomats to leave: How he is wrong,...

OpIndia Staff -

Australian fan wins hearts in Bengaluru, chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during Australia-Pakistan World Cup match

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Justin Trudeau gets booed during his visit to a Toronto mosque as Muslims try to force the PM to push for a ceasefire...

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,883FollowersFollow
32,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com