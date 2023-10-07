US: Christian pastor accused of raping minor over 600 times since 2008, arrest warrant issued

A Christian pastor has been booked for raping a girl since she was seven-year-old in Houston city of Texas in the United States, reported Click2Houston. The accused, identified as pastor Robert L Carter, first raped the victim in 2008.

Since then, he has raped her over six hundred times and had impregnated her when she was 16 years old. The girl was forced to give birth to the baby secretly. Robert L Carter is a senior pastor at the Sanctuary Church of Christ.

While speaking to a local news channel, the victim’s father said that the 39-year-old pastor took advantage of her. He was unwilling to be identified publicly to protect his daughter’s privacy. He added that the accused was a family member of his daughter.

“She had been around this monster since she was about 6 years old. Carter has always been big to her…I had to admit that she had been fearful,” the victim’s father said. He wondered how could a man carry himself, preach about the bible, and ‘live a lie’ at the same time.

“What if she (his daughter) had died that night? She had that baby in the closet, by herself. He (the accused) came and got the baby, took it to a fire station, and dropped it off,” he continued.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him, pastor Robert L Carter is accused of raping the girl child at multiple locations. These places included their home, a grocery store parking lot, Carter’s grandmother’s houses in addition to his church office at the Greater Bible Way Church.

It is worth noting that although a case has been registered against the accused Christian pastor, he has not been arrested yet. Meanwhile, the victim’s father said that his daughter is trying to secure the custody of her child.