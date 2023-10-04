On 3rd October (Tuesday), Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi publicly took a divergent line from the Congress party on the issue of proportionate representation. Singhvi schooled his party leader Rahul Gandhi for making the remark ‘Jitni Abadi Utna Haq’ and advised him to fully comprehend the “consequences” of it.

Notably, at a time when Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that ‘jitni abadi utna haq’ is the pledge of the Congress party, Abhishek Singhvi reminded him that the idea would ultimately culminate in “majoritarianism“. He highlighted that equality of opportunity is not the same as equality of outcomes.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing ‘Jitni Abadi Utna haq’ have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism.”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s deleted tweet highlighting flaws in “Jitni Aabadi Utna haq”

After his tweet started making rounds, the Congress party distanced itself from Singhvi’s tweet. Evidently, Congress’ General Secretary in-charge communication, Jairam Ramesh issued a clarification claiming that Singhvi’s opinions don’t reflect the stance of the Congress party.

Dr. Singhvi's tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 3, 2023

The Congress forced Abhishek Manu Singhvi to delete his tweet because it was making more sense than the handout Rahul Gandhi is reading from these days. You can call it dictatorial but the distrust between Congress and Dr Singhvi, after Rahul’s LS membership fiasco, is palpable… pic.twitter.com/NbknNNMT0F — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 3, 2023

Consequently, after facing backlash, Singhvi deleted his tweet. Responding to a media query in connection with the contents of his deleted tweet, Singhvi claimed that he did not take a different stand from the party. He added that he supports the Congress party’s demand to have a caste-based census.

He said, “I didn’t take a different stand. We have supported it and we will continue to support it. All the Court orders that have come in say that the decision has to be taken on the basis of facts. How will that happen if there are no facts? So, for facts, it is essential for the caste census to take place..”

#WATCH | On his tweet (that now stands deleted) on caste-based survey, senior Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi says, "I didn't take a different stand. We have supported it and we will continue to support it. All the Court orders that have come in say that the… pic.twitter.com/q8Q5Tap453 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier in the day (3rd October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress for dividing Hindu community in caste lines and asserted that for him, the biggest population is of the poor and it is his aim that the poor has the first priority to resources.

PM Modi also recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s infamous speech where he insinuated that Muslims have the first right to the Country’s resources.

Addressing a public meeting at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, he said, “However, I cannot help but wonder what the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, would think of this new approach. He used to say that the minorities has the primary right to the country’s resources, and among the minorities, Muslims have the first right. But now, Congress is saying that the population of a community will determine who has the first right to the country’s resources.”