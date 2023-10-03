On 3rd October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress while addressing a public meeting at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. PM Modi pointed out that Congress wants to divide Hindus in the country by bringing up castes. He further hit out at the opposition party over the MoU signed by the Gandhis with China.

Congress jumped goalposts for political gains

Speaking about the caste census and Congress campaign suggesting a division of resources based on population share, PM Modi said, “It seems that Congress has taken a new stance since yesterday. The leaders are now saying that “as much population, so much right”. In my opinion, the poor should be recognized as the country’s largest population; therefore, my only objective is to improve their living conditions.”

He recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s infamous speech where he insinuated that Muslims have the first right to the Country’s resources. PM Modi said, “However, I cannot help but wonder what the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, would think of this new approach. He used to say that the minority has the primary right to the country’s resources, and among the minorities, Muslims have the first right. But now, Congress is saying that the population of a community will determine who has the first right to the country’s resources. If population is the deciding factor, then who has the first right to the resources? Who are the largest population? The Congress must clarify its position. Does it want to diminish the rights of minorities or even remove them? Should the Hindus, who have the largest population, take over all the rights? These are important questions that need to be addressed.”

‘Congress is being run by anti-India elements from behind the curtains’

PM Modi hit out at Congress for ignoring the senior leadership. He added that the party is being run by anti-India elements from behind the curtain. He said, “Its own members are no longer running the Congress party. Senior leaders of Congress remain silent without being asked to speak up or daring to do so. Congress has been outsourced to individuals who are working with anti-India powers, and they are the ones running it behind the curtains. The Congress party’s agenda is to divide Hindus and destroy Bharat while creating a division among the poor. We have developed schemes to benefit the poor in the last ten years. The poor are the largest community; if we uplift them, the country will progress automatically.”

"The poor have the first right to the country's resources. They can be from any community, whether it be SC, ST, OBC, or general category."



"Congress is yet to reveal details of MoU signed with 'another' country."

PM Modi further called out the Congress party for not revealing the details of the MoU signed between Gandhis and China. He said, “Congress has not yet disclosed the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with an undisclosed country, which is speculated to be China. The entire nation is waiting for the disclosure. Since the signing of the MoU, Congress has been heavily criticizing India and portraying the country in a negative light. It appears that their affection for India is diminishing with each passing day. It is my duty to warn every citizen of the country about the potential conspiracy of Congress.”

‘Poor have the first right on the resources irrespective of the community’

“It is important to emphasize that the poor have the first right to the country’s resources, regardless of their community. The poor can come from any community, whether it be SC, ST, OBC, or general category. For me, the largest community in India is the poor, and we must work towards uplifting them. The Congress party aims to divide the people of the country, which is why they speak in a new tone. Decades of Congress rule have only led to poverty, and they have always divided society on caste lines to maintain their vote bank”, the PM asserted.

Congress-China MoU

In 2008, during UPA1, the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Congress party signed an agreement for the sharing of high-level information and collaboration. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also gave the two parties the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been trustees of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation since 2005, while Sonia Gandhi is the foundation’s chairperson.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are expected to take place in November 2023. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.