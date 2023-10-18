Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, saying he was “deeply shocked” by the incident.

Also expressing concern over the mounting civilian casualties in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, those behind such deaths should be “held responsible”.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, “Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible.”

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.



Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023

Also responding to the attack on a Gaza hospital, US President Joe Biden said earlier on Tuesday that he was “outraged and deeply saddened” after learning of the incident, the White House said in a statement.

The White House statement quoted President Biden as saying further, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.”

After learning of the incident, the US President called up Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” the White House statement quoted Biden as saying.

“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack on the hospital, saying that the attack on civilians cannot be “justified”.

“Nothing can justify striking a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians. France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which made so many Palestinian victims. Our thoughts are with them. All the light must be shed on the circumstances,” Macron tweeted from his handle on X.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF “does not target hospitals.”

“We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets,” he added. Heinrich made the remarks after Palestinian sources claimed that initial estimates suggest that attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, Reuters reported.

A Gaza civil defence chief claimed on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at the Gaza hospital.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)