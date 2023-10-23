Monday, October 23, 2023
Updated:

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who was part of India’s spin quartet, passes away at 77

Bishan Singh Bedi was part of India's spin quartet along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S. Venkataraghavan.

OpIndia Staff
Bishan Singh Bedi, image via Delhi cricket board and Wisden
Former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who captained the Indian side in 20 Test matches, passed away on Monday (23rd October) at the age of 77.

Born on September 25, 1946, in Amritsar, he went to play 67 Tests for India during a 12-year-stint between 1967 and 1979. He took 266 wickets in Test matches. Bedi also took a whopping 1560 wickets in 370 First Class matches.

Bedi also played 10 ODI matches and took 7 wickets. He was part of India’s spin quartet along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S. Venkataraghavan.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes to light.

