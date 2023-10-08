Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demonstrated his solidarity with Israeli soldiers by personally joining them on the front lines during a tense war-like situation. This situation arose following a surprise multi-front attack by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip on Saturday (7th October). As he arrived for his reserve duty, the former prime minister was observed warmly greeting frontline troops.

Naftali Bennett, who held Israel’s prime ministerial office from June 2021 to June 2022, was seen wearing an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) military uniform. This development followed the IDF’s announcement of a significant reserve mobilisation in response to the assault that began on Saturday morning. Another video showed the former Israeli PM shaking hands with IDF soldiers.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett has shown up for reserve duty. That’s leadership by example. pic.twitter.com/vpFcfPgKLF — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 7, 2023

The former PM Naftali Bennett said this is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history and his family is currently in a shelter as sirens wail. He said, “This is one of the hardest days in Israel’s history, and it’s very tough for all Israelis to see this invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists. These terrorists are explicitly targeting women, children, and girls. It’s time to eradicate Hamas.”

Israeli opposition leader offers unity government

Meanwhile, following the extensive attack by Hamas terrorists on Saturday that left over 300 people dead and around 1800 injured, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid offered for a national unity government “to conduct the difficult, complex and protracted campaign.” Lapid’s declaration came after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday (7th October) to receive a security briefing.

Yair Lapid said, “The State of Israel is at war. It will not be an easy war and it will not be a short war. It has strategic consequences the likes of which we have not seen for many, many years. There is a great risk that it will turn into a multi-front war.”

The opposition leader emphasised that the formation of an emergency unity government would convey a powerful message to Israel’s adversaries and the international community: that Israel is firmly united in support of the IDF and the security establishment.

Yair Lapid said, “Netanyahu knows that with the extreme and dysfunctional composition of the current Cabinet, it is impossible to wage war. The State of Israel needs to be led by a professional, experienced and responsible political echelon. I have no doubt that former Defence Minister Benny Gantz [the head of the National Unity political alliance] will also join such a government.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz. A unity government can be the same in format as the Levi Eshkol government then-opposition leader Menachem Begin joined before the Six-Day War in 1967.

Israel retaliated after Hamas terrorists launched an attack

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets and deployed dozens of terrorists into Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented terror attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds. Now reports have emerged that around 232 have died and over 1600 people were wounded in Gaza in Israel’s retaliatory action.

Following the nightfall on Saturday, Israel’s retaliatory bombings under Operation Iron Sword in Gaza intensified. This comes after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza, attacking towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza Strip, killing over 256 people, many of whom were civilians, injuring over 1,788, and reportedly kidnapping hundreds.

Thousands of missiles were fired from Gaza attacking the south of Israel and places as far distant as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in an unprecedented offensive that caught Israel off guard as it observed the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.