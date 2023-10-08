256 dead in Gaza Strip amidst Israel’s response to Hamas terror attacks

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets and deployed dozens of terrorists into Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented terror attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds. Now reports have emerged that around 232 have died and over 1600 people were wounded in Gaza in Israel’s retaliatory action.

Following the nightfall on Saturday, Israel’s retaliatory bombings under Operation Iron Sword in Gaza intensified.

This comes after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza, attacking towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza Strip, killing over 256 people, many of whom were civilians, injuring over 1,788, and reportedly kidnapping hundreds, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas seems to have kidnapped mostly women.



It has already been confirmed that Hamas fighters are using rape as a weapon of war.



There must be no mercy for these barbarians. https://t.co/ICTubV3k0B — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 7, 2023

Thousands of missiles were fired from Gaza attacking the south of Israel and places as far distant as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in an unprecedented offensive that caught Israel off guard as it observed the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Following Hamas’s attacks on Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called the terrorist attacks on Israeli soil a “grave mistake” of Hamas.

In his first reaction to the ‘surprise attack’, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “is at war”, further asserting that they will “win it”.

“We are at war, not in an operation or rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has joined forces with Palestine against Israel and mortar shells were fired towards Israel, as claimed by the Israeli media. The rockets landed near the Lebanon-Israel border in the disputed Mount Dov region. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

“The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s Security Forces neutralised 10 terrorists and regained control of the Sderot Police Station located near the Gaza border that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported.