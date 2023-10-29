Sunday, October 29, 2023
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry passes away at 54

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’ sitcom, has died. He was 54.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported.Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Matthew Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show ‘Friends’, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with ‘Friends’, Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip’, ‘Go On’ and ‘The Odd Couple’. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in ‘The West Wing’.

Prior to gaining stardom with ‘Friends’ alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on ‘Who’s the Boss?’, ‘Beverly Hill, 90210’, ‘Home Free’ and more.

However, it’s his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.’Friends’, a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Matthew Perry’s Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show’s biggest laughs.The news of Matthew Perry’s demise has left fans in utter shock.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

