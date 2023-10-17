Merely three days after releasing a propaganda video where Hamas terrorists were showing ‘compassion’ for children held hostage in Gaza, the Islamist terror organisation released yet another similar video on Monday (16th October). The video is of an Israeli woman the Hamas terrorists abducted from the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Kibbutz Re’im, the first location which they attacked. The video released by Hamas on Telegram shows the hostage, injured with a broken arm, receiving medical treatment.

Haunting video: young Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas.

Bring her home. #BringThemHomeNow



(English subtitles via TranslateMom) pic.twitter.com/Btys8A2rI4 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 16, 2023

As per media reports, over 260 dead bodies were recovered at the festival site during the clearance operations while many of the partygoers were reportedly missing.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, the video was posted on Hamas’s Telegram channel and captioned: “Mujahideen from the Al-Qassam Brigades provide medical care to a female prisoner in Gaza, who was captured on the first day of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle.”

The video showed a young Israeli woman who identified herself as Mia Schem (25), being treated after she was wounded in her arm. She later spoke to the camera and said that she underwent a three-hour surgery for her injury. She said that she was injured and taken to Gaza, then pleaded to be returned to her family.

“They’re caring for me, they’re treating me, they’re giving me medication. Everything is okay,” she says. “I’m only asking to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible,” the woman said as she spoke in her native language Hebrew.

BREAKING: Hamas has released a clip showing one of the 200+ Israeli hostages being held by the terror group the Gaza Strip. The video shows the young woman being treated after she was wounded in her arm, and speaking begging Israel to bring her home. pic.twitter.com/2qfUnP8q22 — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) October 16, 2023

While talking, the woman briefly looked up at someone who was not captured on camera. It was somehow obvious from her body language and the sense of anxiety on her face that she was allegedly prompted to say what she was saying on camera. As she spoke, loud rumbling could also be heard in the background.

Hours after the video surfaced, the Israeli military spokesman said it is “a part of a psychological war” by Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Mia was abducted last week and said that officials have reached out to Mia’s family and are in touch with them. “In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrific terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly (sic),” a post by IDF on X read.

Last week, Mia was abducted by Hamas.



IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them.



In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrorific terrorist organization responsible for the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

In a statement to the media on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Schem’s mother pleaded with the government and world leaders to bring her daughter back home.

Keren Scharf Schem, holding a photo of her daughter, said, “I am begging the world to bring my baby back home, she only went to a festival party to have some fun and now she is in Gaza and she is not the only one.”

'BRING MY BABY BACK HOME': Keren Shem, the mother of French-Israeli woman Mia Shem, held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, tells of her reaction to seeing video of her daughter in captivity and begs for her release. https://t.co/YsZe5xsvlA pic.twitter.com/E6yo9k4d8D — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2023

After massacring innocent Israelis, Hamas released video showing ‘compassion’ for children

After committing unspeakable atrocities on Israeli civilians, the Islamist terror organisation, Hamas, has now begun using Israeli women, infants and toddlers, which they have taken hostage, to garner sympathy.

On Friday (13th October), Palestinian terrorist group Hamas released a disturbing video of Israeli children kidnapped by them. In an apparent effort to create an impression of how well the terrorist organisation is treating hostages, Hamas terrorists, in the propaganda video, were seen playing with and fondling Israeli infants and babies they had taken hostage after brutally killing their parents.