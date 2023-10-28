On Saturday (27th October), the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said that it would use “full force” against Israel’s attacks. This comes after Israel announced the expansion of its military operations against the terror group in Gaza.

“The Al-Qassam brigades and all the Palestinian resistance forces are completely ready to confront (Israel’s) aggression with full force and frustrate its incursions,” Hamas said adding that “Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory.”

During a news briefing on Friday (26th October), Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight.”

Speaking to CNN, Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s expansion of ground operations has increased the pressure on Hamas. “That pressure will continue to increase until we achieve our goal,” Regev said.

Meanwhile, Hamas has vowed to strike back if Israeli ground soldiers enter Gaza. Izzat al-Rishq, a Hamas terrorist, has warned Israeli soldiers against conducting ground operations.

According to Ghazi Hamad, a top Hamas terrorist, Hezbollah and other terror outfits are anticipated to play a larger role as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies.

“Hezbollah is now working against the occupation,” he stated, before making an unusual public appeal: “We appreciate this.” But… we need more to put an end to the violence in Gaza…We expect more.”

India abstains from voting UNGA resolution calling for a truce

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Friday on a resolution drafted by Arab governments calling for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire and demanding assistance access to Gaza as well as civilian safety.

The non-binding resolution was passed with 120 votes in favour, 45 abstentions, including India, and 14 votes against including Israel and the United States.

Jordan proposed the resolution, titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations,” which was co-sponsored by more than 40 countries, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, and South Africa.

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK. The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the omission.