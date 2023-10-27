Saturday, October 28, 2023
Haryana govt releases satellite imagery from NASA showing stubble burning in Punjab, exposes AAP...
Haryana govt releases satellite imagery from NASA showing stubble burning in Punjab, exposes AAP govt’s claims on pollution in Delhi

The Haryana government has shared the satellite images claiming that the stubble burning in neighouring Punjab is responsible for the bad air quality in Delhi and NCR

OpIndia Staff
(left) Satellite image dated 25th October & (right) 26th October showing rise in stubble burning in Punjab (Image Source: ANI)
25

As Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was registered at a dismal 309 on 27th October, falling into the “very poor” category, the Haryana government released a satellite image from NASA holding Punjab responsible for the same.

Haryana and Punjab are at loggerheads yet again over the issue of stubble burning which is considered one of the key causes behind Delhi and National Capital Region’s (NCR) deteriorating air quality.

The Haryana government has shared the satellite images claiming that the stubble burning in neighouring Punjab is responsible for the bad air quality in Delhi and NCR. Both the states have reportedly claimed to have recorded a significant drop in farm fires.

But the images from NASA show significant farm fires in Punjab. The images were taken on 25th and 26th October showing a cluster of red dots, indicating a rise in stubble burning.

Speaking on the same, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Jawahar Yadav said that Arvind Kejriwal’s silence about the NASA data creates suspicion.

He said, “There is data from NASA of October 25 and 26, which clearly shows where there is stubble burning in Punjab and in Haryana… More than double stubble burning has occurred in Punjab as compared to Haryana. The Haryana government has brought it down…The silence of Arvind Kejriwal about the NASA data creates suspicion. He has alleged that Indian agencies are not giving data on pollution… Why does he need it now?… The Punjab government has failed, and Arvind Kejriwal’s face has been exposed in front of the public…”

Times Now citing official data claimed that Haryana has seen a 36 per cent decline in farm fires this year. According to the National Green Tribunal, stubble burning in Punjab around autumn was among the “biggest contributors” to pollution in NCR.

“The period when stubble burning takes place is mainly between September 15 to November 30. Hence, during this period, the concerned authorities are required to be vigilant in identifying the violators, and in taking remedial measures, including imposition of a penalty,” the NGT said while hearing a petition.

On 25th October, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said that there was no official data available that could tell the different sources contributing to the pollution in Delhi. Notably, many times in the past, AAP leaders including Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal have blamed the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the pollution in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

