Friday, October 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: Hindus attacked in Comilla during protest march against MP Bahauddin Bahar, who demonised...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: Hindus attacked in Comilla during protest march against MP Bahauddin Bahar, who demonised Durga Puja as ‘festival of alcohol’

The demonstration came under attack from Islamists belonging to the 'Chhatra League' and 'Jubo League', both affiliated with the ruling Awami League.

OpIndia Staff
6

A protest march organised by the Hindu community came under attack in the Nazrul Avenue area in ​​the Comilla metropolis of Bangladesh. The incident took place on Friday (13th October) at 11 a.m.

In a video posted on YouTube by Global Television, members of the Hindu community could be seen running for cover. As per reports, a total of 5 people, including one woman, were injured during the attack.

One of them also sustained severe injuries to his head. Three of the victims were identified as Aditya Das, Sunil Das and Tanmoy Das.

The said demonstration was led by the Bangladesh Youth Unity Council, Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (HBCUC), Student Unity Council and Women Unity Council against the disturbing remarks made by an Awami League MP (Comilla-6 constituency) named Bahauddin Bahar about Durga Puja.

According to Rana Das Gupta, the General Secretary of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, Bahauddin had demonised the annual Hindu Bengali festival as ‘Madjukto Puja‘ (festival of alcohol) on 4th October this year.

The Awami League MP also claimed that if alcohol consumption was decreased, then, the number of Puja pandals would go down. On Thursday (12th October), he yet again associated ‘Durga Puja with alcohol’.

Hindu protest attacked in Comilla, image via Kaler Kontho

Just last month (28th September), Munshiganj district Mayor Faisal Biplab referred to Hindu MP, Mrinal Kanti Das, as ‘malaun’ (a derogatory term for Hindus), ‘nopungshak’ (impotent) and ‘chandal’ (a derogatory term for Dalits).

Miffed by the vicious targeting of the Hindu festivals, the members of the community took out a protest march and demanded action against the Awami League MP. However, the demonstration reportedly came under attack from Islamists belonging to the ‘Chhatra League’ and ‘Jubo League’.

While ‘Chhatra League’ is the student wing of the Sheikh Hasina-led-Bangladesh Awami League, ‘Jubo League’ is the youth wing of the same party. Bahauddin Bahar, who made the contentious remarks about Durga Puja, is also an MP of Awami League.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsawami league, hindus attacked commila, hindus attacked in cumilla, durga puja Bahauddin Bahar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Fetus has no separate identity from mother”: Justice BV Nagarathna says a woman cannot be forced to undergo pregnancy, CJI says “even an unborn...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hamas supporters will not be spared’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to act against those spreading hate over the Israel-Palestine conflict

OpIndia Staff -

Ladakh Congress working president justifies Hamas atrocities on innocent Israelis, tries to falsely project ‘Palestinian Mujahideens’ as victims

OpIndia Staff -

Politics of prisoners heats up in Tamil Nadu: Muslim groups demand the release of 36 Muslim prisoners after AIADMK sought the release of Coimbatore...

OpIndia Staff -

Beijing, China: Israeli diplomat stabbed on road on the day Hamas marked for global Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

France school knife attack: Man screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ kills one and injures others on ‘Global Day of Jihad’ called by Hamas

OpIndia Staff -

From Kashmir to Delhi: Islamists raise anti-Israeli slogans after Jumma Namaz in response to call for global jihad by Hamas

OpIndia Staff -

Promoters of the Mahadev Betting app had links with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company: Enforcement Directorate 

OpIndia Staff -

As Hamas calls for ‘global Jihad’ after Israel declared war against it, Jewish students suffer hate and violence around the world

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus should be killed like Jews’: Islamist Arif Nashriyaat with over 90K Insta followers, echoes the Hamas calls for a ‘Global Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,300FollowersFollow
30,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com