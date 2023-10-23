A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that “more stuff will come out” in reference to the strained India-Canada ties, reports have emerged that India is exploring options to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A report by The Sunday Guardian has quoted official Indian sources claiming that India will approach the FATF over Canada’s inaction against terror funding operations on its soil despite New Delhi having shared “credible and clinching evidence” with Ottawa.

Citing diplomatic sources, the report said that New Delhi is planning to share a dossier of evidence with the Paris-based watchdog, which oversees the implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The report quoted sources as saying, “Canada acquiescing to India’s demand to reduce its diplomatic strength by 41 is not enough as India’s key concern is about funding and shielding of Khalistanis on Canadian soil,” adding that “diplomats, security and probe agency officials have been asked to collect relevant evidence to be shared with the FATF.”

“With Canada seeking to divert the focus from the core issue of Khalistani elements having a free run on its soil, India has no other option but to report Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inaction against pro-Khalistan elements in his country to FATF. India is, therefore, planning to collect evidence of terror funding and financing emanating from Canada and present it to FATF,” The Sunday Guardian quoted a person aware of the development.

Diplomatic officials in New Delhi have alleged that the Trudeau government is trying to divert the attention of the global community from the core issue of terror activities by accusing India of escalation and violating the Vienna Convention regarding Canadian diplomatic presence.

On 22nd October, EAM Jaishankar said that India and Canada ties are going through a difficult phase. He said that Canada violated the Vienna convention by not providing security to Indian diplomats, which forced India to stop visa services, as the environment was no longer safe for them.

Speaking about the expulsion of 41 Canadian diplomats from India, Jaishankar said that India had sought diplomatic parity as there were concerns about “continuous interference” in Indian affairs by the Canadian side.

In August, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau disrupted diplomatic relations with India by expelling an Indian diplomat and accusing the Indian government of being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, without any evidence.

India has categorically denied the same and has retaliated by expelling 41 Canadian diplomats from India. Notably, Canada is notorious for sheltering Khalistani terrorists who are wanted by India.