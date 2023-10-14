As Israel continues its massive counterattacks on Gaza as a stern response to the destruction the Hamas terrorists have caused on Israeli soil, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called on Israel to stop its actions in Gaza.

With the Israeli government showing no intention to back out, the foreign minister of Iran, the longtime ally of the Islamist terrorist organisation Hamas, warned that the conflict may spread to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the war and that would cause a “huge earthquake” for Israel.

Hossein Amirabdollahian while speaking to the media in Beirut said that the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has considered every potential scenario of conflict and that Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

The statement of Iran’s foreign minister came in the backdrop of his meeting with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. The Iranian minister and Nasrallah, according to the local media Al-Mayadeen, discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamad. Iran, the all-weather ally of Hamas, lauded the Islamist terrorist organisation’s strike on Israel while denying any involvement.

US and other Western powers warn Lebanon-based Hezbollah against escalating the Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation. It may be recalled that on October 11 reports emerged which said that the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah had been cautioned by the United States and its allies against escalating the conflict in Israel.

A message was reportedly sent to Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict through a number of channels, including the Lebanese government and the Hezbollah-allied Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament, Nabih Berri.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean in large part as a message to Hezbollah and its Iranian backers to refrain from entering the war. President Joe Biden reinforced that message in remarks on Tuesday (October 10) from the White House.

Additionally, on Israel’s request, France has also conveyed to Hezbollah that they must stay out of the war and not escalate further or Israel will respond significantly.

Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles on Israel, IDF strikes back

The warnings came after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) took to X earlier on Tuesday, October 10 to inform how an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon towards a military post near the community of Arab Al-Aramshe on Monday (October 9).

According to the Israel Defense Forces, 15 rockets were fired at the Western Galilee from Lebanon, activating sirens in a number of villages. The Iron Dome air defence system was able to stop four rockets, and the remaining eight landed in open spaces without inflicting any harm or injuries, according to the IDF.

A senior Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officer and two soldiers were killed during a firefight with terrorists who infiltrated into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon on Monday afternoon, the military confirmed on Tuesday. Five additional Israeli troops were wounded in the attack, according to the IDF.

In response to the rocket attack, Israel launched artillery strikes and shelled two posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror group.