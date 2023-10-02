Jailed Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K DSP) Aadil Mushtaq was suspended by the home department on Sunday (1 October) on charges of aiding terrorists, corruption, and tempering of evidence. Adil was arrested on multiple charges on 21st September following a search operation at his residence in Srinagar.

The suspension order by the J&K administration read, “In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, DSP Adil Mushtaq shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21 i.e. the date of arrest of the officer in a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218 and 221 of the Indian Penal Code at Nowgam police station.”

Aadil Mushtaq allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh to “save” Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Umer Adil Dar and Muzamil Zahoor. This information was unearthed after surveillance was mounted on the two terrorists leading to the recovery of terror funds worth Rs 32 lakh in February this year. Adil was arrested after the same.

Another damning allegation against Aadil, reportedly corroborated by scientific-technical evidence, includes rampant misuse of official position for sexual gratification. Aadil allegedly blackmailed the victims into silence by threatening them with objectionable videos, misuse, and misappropriation of government property, and sustaining corruption/extortion to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

The dossier against Aadil is based on technical surveillance mounted on him for the past six months or so. It reportedly paints him as a man “with good looks” who joined the Kashmir Police Service but was eventually overpowered by alleged greed and desire to maintain an opulent lifestyle. During his tenure as a DySP in the traffic department, Aadil is said to have fabricated allegations of traffic violations to make young men and well-off women present themselves before him.

A report by Times of India (TOI) citing sources claimed that Aadil lured and threatened the young women, leading them to a room he reserved for himself at the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar, and sexually exploited them. He allegedly blackmailed his victims with video recordings, and threatened them with claims that he was well-connected and had a long tenure left and would get to them.

An office reportedly told TOI, “It seems this is the reason why most victims did not complain against him.” On 21 September, Aadil had tried to escape by jumping a wall when the cops came to arrest him. Aadil had formatted his phone to wipe out evidence. Officials recovered several videos from his devices and details of his victims. Some of the victims have corroborated the crime and one claimed that the sexual assault left her badly injured.

Other charges against Aadil include “theft” of 200 livestock “seized” by him. He had also “taken away” four tents, and 16 sleeping bags and carry-bags each from the J&K tourism department office in September 2022 which were never returned. A hotel owner had also allegedly “bought” Aadil an expensive luxury item from Tata Clique, the receipt of which was retrieved.

Officials are now probing if Aadil misused his position as the officer in charge of security at the Srinagar airport. Aadil was put in charge of the investigation into the LeT terror module case under UAPA. It was revealed later that Aadil got in touch with terrorist Muzamil Zahoor and received Rs 2.73 lakh in cash to save him by restricting the investigation.

In March 2023, Aadil was shifted out of his position as SDPO Nowga and lost control of the probe. The probe into the LeT terror financer Muzamil Zahoor was started again by the new investigator. When Muzamil approached Aadil for help for a second time, the latter allegedly took assistance of his juniors and tried to manufacture false statements in the case.

Moreover, Aadil also had significant connections with a section of media in Delhi. He had maintained long-standing associations with reputed officers within the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department. He reportedly belongs to an influential family and his brother is a Young Congress leader in Baramulla.

Aadil is the son-in-law of a former district and sessions judge who joined Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) for a party ticket from a South Kashmir constituency in the upcoming elections.

Along with Aadil Mushtaq, Budgam additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gowhar Ahmad Khan has also been placed under suspension.

The suspension order read, “In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an inquiry into his conduct, Budgam ASP Gowhar Ahmad Khan, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. The officer shall remain attached with zonal police headquarters, Kashmir, during the period of suspension.”