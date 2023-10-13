Along the lines of his higher-ups in Delhi, Asgar Ali Karbalai, the working executive president of Ladakh Congress has declared his unwavering support for the Palestinians and their terrorist organisation Hamas, which has been committing horrific atrocities and war crimes against Israel since it launched an unprecedented attack on the nation on October 7.

‘Hamas Mujahideen from Gaza have started to take back their land from America’s pet Israel, killed and kidnapped Israeli soldiers. They have shown Israel ke wajood ki koi haisiyat nahi hai’: Congress Working President, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/9oBM9Dr4Yg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 13, 2023

The Islamist terrorist organisation Hamas has been inflicting unspeakable violent crimes on Israeli civilians, including brutal murders, the beheading of children, rape, kidnap and taking hostage, yet the Congress leader, in a video shared by Times Now, is heard hailing the Hamas terrorists and justifying the atrocities they have been committing.

He can be heard applauding the ‘Hamas Mujahideen’ from Gaza for carrying out attacks against Israel, which he refers to as the slave of the ‘biggest devils’- the United States of America. The Congress leader further lauded the Palestinians for conquering back their land which he claimed they lost to the Israelis.

The Congress leader proudly admitted that Hamas terrorists have killed and kidnapped several Israeli soldiers while justifying the atrocities that Hamas perpetrated against Israel and its defence forces as well as its innocent citizens. He exulted that the Palestinian mujahideen had shown to the world that they would never submit to the Israelis despite all the constraints, sanctions, and repression.

Further gushing over the war Hamas has declared against Israel, he said that the Palestinians have proven that “Israel ke wajood ki koi haisiyat nahi hai. Woh makde ke jaale see bhi kamjor hai, yeh unhone 7 October ko dikhla diya” (the existence of Israel is worthless. It is weaker than a spider’s web. This the Palestinians proved on October 7), he said.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, the working executive president of the Ladakh Congress, continued to blatantly lie projecting Israelis as the aggressors and the Palestinians as the victims despite the fact that Israel only launched counterattacks on Gaza as retaliation to the devastation and mass destruction Hamas terrorists caused in Israel. He claimed that the Israeli soldiers killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians and massacred their babies.

Hamas inflicts unthinkable atrocities against civilians in Israel

Though it is true that many civilians from both sides have fallen prey to the war that was started by the Hamas terrorists on October 7, there are umpteen videos and images available on the internet that depict the extent of brutality and savagery members of the Islamists terror organisation Hamas have inflicted on Israeli civilians and defence personnel in these last 5 days.

The numerous distressing visuals that have surfaced on social media, in fact, serve as evidence that Hamas terrorists have murdered over 1300 innocent Israeli people, including women, the elderly, and newborns, by shooting, stabbing, beheading, and even burning them alive. In fact, on Thursday, October 12, the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel took the extraordinary step of releasing gruesome photos of murdered babies to reporters and the public, seeking to underscore the atrocities carried out by Hamas in its savage rampage through southern Israel on Saturday. OpIndia also listed 15 such videos showing how Hamas targeted innocent civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel.

Congress party declares support for Palestinians

The views of Asgar Ali Karbalai, the working executive president of Ladakh Congress, were in tandem with his party supremos who had also expressed sympathy for Palestinians. A resolution passed on October 9, by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) voiced concern over the situation and urged for a ceasefire. The resolution however backed the Palestinian people’s rights.

The Congress party’s official statement emphasised the process of “dialogue and negotiations” to resolve the problem between Israel and Palestine.

India's Congress party comes in support of Palestine after a key meeting https://t.co/5XqyfamvVH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 9, 2023

“The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality, and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop,” an X (formerly Twitter) post by Congress said.