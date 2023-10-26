At least 22 people were murdered and an additional 30 suffered injuries in firing in the US city of Lewiston on Wednesday (25th October) night. The authorities who confirmed the incident said that the gunman was still at large. The active shooter incident in Maine is said to have happened at three different locations: Schemengees Bar and Grille, a Walmart store, and Sparetime Recreation.

Lewiston authorities had already issued an emergency alert advising the public to seek cover as a result of an active shooter. The sheriff’s office in the area posted photos of a suspect clutching a high-powered assault gun. The Lewiston Police Department later identified the shooter as Robert Card. Card is a US Army Reserve firearms instructor who was recently freed from a mental health hospital after claiming hallucinations.

BREAKING: Suspect in Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting identified as Robert Card, a firearms instructor in the US Army reserve who was recently discharged from a mental health facility after reporting hallucinations. pic.twitter.com/ACmYdb0kBX — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 26, 2023

“Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts,” Lewiston police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maine Governor Janet Mills also commented on the issue. “I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials,” the governor wrote on X.

I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials. https://t.co/rYV26URqUl — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 26, 2023

The White House press office said Wednesday, 25th October that US President Joe Biden talked over the phone with a number of Maine lawmakers in the aftermath of the deadly murders in Lewiston. “The President spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” the White House said in a statement.

In an earlier post, Lewiston police stated that they are seeking a car with a black front bumper in connection with the ongoing gunshots in the city. In addition to local police, the FBI and US Homeland Security have offered assistance in the case of the horrific shooting.

“The entire Department of Homeland Security grieves with the loved ones of those killed and injured, and stands with the brave law enforcement officers and first responders who are currently working to secure and safeguard the people of Lewiston,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The FBI also stated that it is ready to assist in the case of deadly mass shootings. “The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance,” the FBI in Boston said in a statement.