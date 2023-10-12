Thursday, October 12, 2023
‘Cringe, shameful, needless’: Netizens fume as Pakistan cricket team receives an extravagant special welcome in Ahmedabad hotel

"Just a few weeks ago Pakistani terrorists kiIIed our 3 soldiers & have killed thousands of soldiers-civilians till date, always dream to break India into pieces & we are giving Pakistani cricketers a grand welcome? Garba, Aarti n all, that too in Gujarat"? X user Mr Sinha asked.

Pakistan team welcomed by dancing Gujarati girls
Pakistan team welcomed at Ahmedabad, image via Indian Express
4

On 12th October, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their match with India in the ongoing ICC World Cup. A video of the Pakistani team being welcomed by dancing Gujarati girls, popular Bollywood songs and some ‘extra’ flourish of balloons and flowers all around went viral on social media.

The visuals of a rousing, extravagant welcome to the Pakistani team did not go down well with most social media users.

“This is disgusting! Girls dancing and performing to welcome Pakistan team! As if giving them visa to come here to play because of an ICC event excuse was not enough, they are now trying to make a spectacle out of it. All for what, BCCI? Hype? Money?” posted one user.

Another user Roshan Rai shared that while all other teams were welcomed with just bouquets and a clap, Pakistan team has been given a special welcome because the BCCI is looking forward to hype the match for monetary gains.

Another popular user Mr Sinha wrote that while Pakistan indulges in murder of Indian soldiers and civilians on a regular basis, the BCCI is shamefully rolling down red carpets and going the extra mile to provide ‘special’ treatment to their team.

“Just a few weeks ago Pakistani terrorists killed our 3 soldiers & have killed thousands of soldiers-civilians till date, always dream to break India into pieces & we are giving Pakistani cricketers a grand welcome? Garba, Aarti n all, that too in Gujarat”, he said.

“Next time when someone gives you the argument like “but soldiers are fighting on border,” show them this video of BCCI under Jay Shah welcoming the Pakistan cricket team in India”, posted another user.

Another X user asked what is the point of not having a bilateral series with Pakistan if the BCCI is so invested on providing special welcomes to the Pakistani team anyway.

The reactions to the dancing welcome come amid the reports that just for the India-Pakistan match in the Narendra Modi stadium, the organisers have planned a special event where Bollywood stars will perform. This kind of ‘special event’ has not been there for any other match. And the BCCI did not even have an opening ceremony ahead of the ICC World Cup.

This VIP treatment to the Pakistani team and special arrangements for just one match have irked many fans.

“It is insulting to every other team. When you’re the host, every team is equal for you. The Netherlands is also as important as Pakistan”, Hardik Rajgor posted.

The India-Pakistan match is scheduled on Saturday, 14th October in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium.

It is notable here that there is no confirmation as to who had organized the welcome event, the BCCI or the hotel where the Pakistani team are staying. The team is staying at the Hyatt Regency and the welcome event occurred at the hotel when the team walked in.

