On 12th October, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their match with India in the ongoing ICC World Cup. A video of the Pakistani team being welcomed by dancing Gujarati girls, popular Bollywood songs and some ‘extra’ flourish of balloons and flowers all around went viral on social media.

The visuals of a rousing, extravagant welcome to the Pakistani team did not go down well with most social media users.

“This is disgusting! Girls dancing and performing to welcome Pakistan team! As if giving them visa to come here to play because of an ICC event excuse was not enough, they are now trying to make a spectacle out of it. All for what, BCCI? Hype? Money?” posted one user.

Girls dancing and performing for welcoming pakistan team! As if giving them visa to come here to play because of an @icc event excuse was not enough, they are now trying to make a spectacle out of it. All for what @bcci? Hype? Money?pic.twitter.com/QsFMrUHmDY — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 12, 2023

Another user Roshan Rai shared that while all other teams were welcomed with just bouquets and a clap, Pakistan team has been given a special welcome because the BCCI is looking forward to hype the match for monetary gains.

All other teams in Ahmedabad were welcomed just by a bouquet and a clap, but since Pakistan vs India match is getting money to hotels, BCCI and others in Ahemdabad, they are being welcomed by baloons and… pic.twitter.com/IPFSDSXMBr — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October 12, 2023

Another popular user Mr Sinha wrote that while Pakistan indulges in murder of Indian soldiers and civilians on a regular basis, the BCCI is shamefully rolling down red carpets and going the extra mile to provide ‘special’ treatment to their team.

“Just a few weeks ago Pakistani terrorists killed our 3 soldiers & have killed thousands of soldiers-civilians till date, always dream to break India into pieces & we are giving Pakistani cricketers a grand welcome? Garba, Aarti n all, that too in Gujarat”, he said.

Seriously @BCCI? pic.twitter.com/m2ejoD07Y8 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 12, 2023

“Next time when someone gives you the argument like “but soldiers are fighting on border,” show them this video of BCCI under Jay Shah welcoming the Pakistan cricket team in India”, posted another user.

Next time when someone gives you the argument like "but soldiers are fighting on border," show them this video of BCCI under Jay Shah welcoming the Pakistan cricket team in India. pic.twitter.com/bhgHFKhOwT — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 12, 2023

Another X user asked what is the point of not having a bilateral series with Pakistan if the BCCI is so invested on providing special welcomes to the Pakistani team anyway.

Jab itna sab kar lete hai to biletral series karane mei kya dikkat hai — prashant (@its_prashant27) October 12, 2023

The reactions to the dancing welcome come amid the reports that just for the India-Pakistan match in the Narendra Modi stadium, the organisers have planned a special event where Bollywood stars will perform. This kind of ‘special event’ has not been there for any other match. And the BCCI did not even have an opening ceremony ahead of the ICC World Cup.

First the Welcome dance in #Ahmedabad and now this👀.#CWC23 #CWC2023 #INDvAFG… pic.twitter.com/K9uwJz9CX0 — SportsPundit (@_SportsPundit) October 12, 2023

This VIP treatment to the Pakistani team and special arrangements for just one match have irked many fans.

When there's no opening ceremony, it is disgusting that there will be a "special ceremony" for the India-Pak game. It is insulting to every other team. When you're the host, every team is equal for you – Netherlands is also as important as Pakistan. This reeks of "VIP" culture. — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) October 11, 2023

“It is insulting to every other team. When you’re the host, every team is equal for you. The Netherlands is also as important as Pakistan”, Hardik Rajgor posted.

The India-Pakistan match is scheduled on Saturday, 14th October in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium.

It is notable here that there is no confirmation as to who had organized the welcome event, the BCCI or the hotel where the Pakistani team are staying. The team is staying at the Hyatt Regency and the welcome event occurred at the hotel when the team walked in.