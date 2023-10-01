On 30th September 2023, model Archana Gautam said that the attack on her while visiting the Congress party office with her father in Delhi was no less than an on-road rape. She made this statement as she gave a reaction to News 18 in this regard. Archana Gautam was attacked by Congress workers at the Congress party’s office in Delhi on 29th September when she went there with her father to congratulate the party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the parliament.

Archana Gautam said, “They did not allow us to enter the office and did not open the gates. We were told, ‘Upar se aadesh hai aap ki entry bandh hai (We have received orders that you are not allowed)’. I do not know the reason behind it.”

She added, “I escaped from there and somehow saved my life. I just went there to congratulate them. I thought I would be welcomed nicely because ever since Bigg Boss ended, I had not visited the party office. There were women too who misbehaved with me. I wonder how come they did not feel mercy.”

Archana Gautam further said, “My father is injured. My driver was hit on his head. This is not right. I am still fine. I will hold a press conference soon and will reveal the truth. I was banging on cars parked on the road, hoping I could hide in one of those. They pulled my hair. It was no less than an on-road rape. I begged them with folded hands. My father was so scared.”

Archana Gautam has returned to Mumbai, while her father has gone back to their hometown, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The model also said, “I am sure Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi) do not know about this. I am expecting a call from them. If Didi (Priyanka Gandhi) will not take a stand for me now, I will be broken. I have always supported them. If she doesn’t call me, I will be broken.”

On Friday (29th September), Archana Gautam came forward with disturbing allegations. The actress informed that she and her father were physically assaulted during her visit to the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Archana Gautam, known for her appearances on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, pointed out that the individuals responsible for this violence were affiliated with the Congress party.

Congress leader and Big Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party.



They were not allowed to enter party office , stopped at the gate itself and allegedly thrashed by congress workers



She wanted to meet Priyanka… pic.twitter.com/gFBvO82hU6 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 29, 2023

A video capturing the incident went viral on social media where she could be seen surrounded by several people yelling at her. Archana Gautam, accompanied by her father, visited the Congress office in Delhi on Friday (29th September). She shared with the media that her purpose of visit to the Congress office was to extend congratulations to the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, in recognition of the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Congress confirmed that the model was already suspended from the party

On 30th September, the Congress party confirmed that Archana Gautam was suspended from the party in June this year. The official X (Twitter) handle of Uttar Pradesh Congress reposted a post of a journalist who shared a suspension letter of Archana Gautam from the party.

Gautam was suspended in June 2023 as a disciplinary action, the letter shows. The confirmation of her suspension from the party came to light following viral videos surfaced on social where Archana Gautam and her father were manhandled by Congress workers at the party headquarters. The letter issued in June this year said that she was suspended from the party for six years as she failed to reply to a notice sent to her on 31 May 2023.