Days after condemning Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel and then backtracking, the Palestinian National Authority or simply Palestinian Authority (PA) has now reportedly issued a call to “murder Jews”.

A one-page document dated 18 October 2023 was issued by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. The document issued to imams of mosques lays down directives for Friday (Jummah) sermons. This document contains a verse that calls for the murder of all Jews by Muslims.

The document termed the attack on Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital that allegedly killed over 500 people as a “crime of the era” and blamed Israel for the attack despite the fact that it has been established that it was a failed Hamas rocket that hit the hospital.

The PA document asserts that Palestine cannot raise the white flag until Israel is defeated and a Palestinian state is established. It also mentions making Jerusalem the capital of the Palestinian state after “defeating” Israel.

“The remains of children and the mothers of the dead and the wounded are a stain of shame on those who trumpeted the occupation… Our Palestinian people, despite the wounds and tragedies, cannot raise the white flag until the defeat of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the document in Arabic reads.

The document inciting people to wage war against the Jews mentions Islamic verses, one of them from Sahih Al Bukhari (a collection of Hadith and book of Sunnah) which reads: “The hour will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and the Muslims kill them, until the Jew hides behind the stones and trees and the stones or trees say, ‘O Muslim, O servant of Allah, this is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.'”

The document was revealed by NGO Regavim movement, which said that this is proof that there is no difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. The Regavim movement said, “This document is blatant and further proof that there is no fundamental difference between the goals of Hamas and the goals of the Palestinian Authority, which is also interested in one thing: the murder of Jews wherever they are, and the elimination of Jews from all over the country.”

Interestingly, the President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas had last week criticised Hamas for its terror attack on Israel which killed over 1300 Israeli civilians. However, PA’s official news agency WAFA (Wikalat al-Anba al-Filastinija) removed all references to his remarks about the Islamist terror outfit on 15th October.

As reported earlier, during a telephonic conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, Abbas said that Hamas does not represent the Palestinians and that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) is the sole representative of the Palestinian people.

Moreover, Abbas condemned the killing of civilians on both sides and demanded the release of prisoners and detainees. Hours later, however, all the references to Hamas were removed without any explanation.

Interestingly, the Palestinian National Authority first condemned Hamas, then quietly removed references to the terrorist group and is now calling Muslims to “murder Jews.”

The Oslo Accords established the Palestinian Authority (PA) in July 1994 as an interim authority to rule sections of Gaza and the West Bank (excluding East Jerusalem) until an agreement on a solution to the Israel-Palestine issue could be reached.

In September 1995, Oslo II interim agreement was signed which established the timeframe as well as methods for the futher processes of transfer of authority. Out of the six envisaged in the agreement, the Israeli defence forces had withdrawn from five prominent West Bank towns as the elections for chairman of the Palestinian Council and Palestinian Authority were to be held. The Israeli government, however, refused to withdraw its forces from Hebron in the wake of terrorist attacks and surging disdain for the Oslo II agreement among the Israeli people.

Notably, the Palestinian Authority has not governed the Gaza Strip since Hamas took power in 2007, a year after emerging victorious in the 2006 elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council by securing 74 out of 132 seats. This added to the ongoing rivalry between Hamas and PA which was then controlled by Fatah (political party). In 2007, Hamas defeated Fatah after a violent conflict and seized control of the Gaza Strip.

Notably, the PA President essentially serves as the Palestinian people’s spokesperson in the international community and in the negotiation bids with Israel.

The president of the Palestinian Authority presides over the executive branch, which includes a council of ministers led by a prime minister. Along with the executive branch, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) and the judiciary system are part of the PA.