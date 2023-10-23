Monday, October 23, 2023
Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist government to create a microsite on ‘Islam in Kerala’ to attract tourists

Kerala Tourism Ministry to create microsite Islam in Kerala to attract tourists
Kerala Tourism Ministry to create microsite Islam in Kerala to attract tourists (Image Source - Deccan Herald, Better Place Forests, Indian Express)
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist government in Kerala will soon create a microsite on ‘Islam in Kerala’ to promote tourism in the state, as reported by The Hindu on 21st October (Saturday). The microsite will be a promotional digital production that will trace the roots of Islam in Kerala.

To showcase the socio-cultural evolution of Islam in Kerala, the Minister for Public Works & Tourism Kerala, P. A. Mohammed Riyas has sanctioned Rs 93.8 lakh for this digital production.

A senior officer with Kerala Tourism stated that Islam boasts a rich history, culture, and tradition in Kerala which dates back to the 7th century. The digital production will shed light on the early years of Islam in Kerala. It will cover subjects like mosques, architecture, lifestyle, culture, art forms, and festivals.

According to the officer, as part of state tourism promotion, they will gather all information about the Islamic influence that shaped Kerala in one place. This will attract religious scholars and historians to the state. 

The officer further said, “There is a need to bring together all the information on Islam, which played an important role in shaping Kerala, under one roof, as part of tourism promotion. This will help tourists and play a major role in bringing religious scholars, historians, students, and pilgrims to Kerala.” 

Microsite to cover the saga of Islam in six chapters

The microsite ‘Islam in Kerala’ will shed light on Islam in the state through six chapters. The aim of the microsite is to showcase it to international and domestic tourists.  

As per the details of the project, the first chapter will cover the ‘History of Islam in Kerala’. It will have details regarding how Islam entrenched its roots in Kerala through traders and their first settlement along the Malabar coast. 

In Chapter Two, the microsite will cover the Islamic pilgrimage centres in the state, spanning from Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram to Juma Masjid in Kasaragod.

It will feature a range of ancient mosques that are pilgrim centres in the state. These include the Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, Jama-at Mosque in Malappuram, Mishkal Mosque in Kozhikode, Odathil Palli in Thalassery, Palayam Mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, Ponnani Juma Masjid, Pazhayangadi Mosque in Kondotty and Vavar Mosque in Erumely.

The microsite’s Chapter Three will cover the culinary skills of Muslims. This will include the Mappila cuisine, a blend of traditional Kerala, Persian, Yemeni, and Arabian food cultures. 

The fourth chapter will focus on the community’s lifestyle, highlighting the costumes worn during weddings, pre-wedding, and post-wedding ceremonies, which could attract tourists.

In Chapter Five focused on architecture, the communist government wants to showcase the ‘blend’ of the Arabian tradition with the indigenous construction techniques in Kerala.

The sixth and final chapter will deal with art forms and festivals of Muslims in Kerala. This will reportedly include the influence of Mappila songs which are popular folklore that emerged in the 16th century. 

As per the Hindu report, Kerala Tourism earlier created similar microsites on Christianity, Judaism, and temples in Kerala.

Kerala Tourist Minister accused of reinforcing myth as history

However, the Kerala Tourist Minister Mohammed Riyas is being accused of trying to establish several myths as history in the garb of this microsite on Islam.

Following the reports on the microsite, Islam in Kerala, Author J Nandakumar who is currently the National Convenor of Prajna Pravah, launched a scathing attack on the Tourist minister accusing him of fabricating history.  

Taking to X, Nandakumar wrote, “They claim the Islamic history of Kerala dates back to the 7th century, a myth fabricated around a Masjid which was actually built in the 14th century.” 

He added, “The proposed govt project (microsite on Islam) seems to be aimed at establishing 3 myths as history: First – Conversion of Cheraman Perumal. Second – Cheraman (Juma) Masjid as the 7th-century structure. Third – Islam in Kerala is as old as Arabian Islam.” 

Notably, Prajna Pravah is an intellectual movement rooted in Bharatiya ethos and traditions and is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated organisation. 

Based on architectural style and many historical records, Scholars claim Cheraman Masjid could have been constructed in the 14th Century

According to several myths, it is claimed that the Cheraman Masjid was built in the 7th Century. However, many scholars have disputed this and have dated the structure to the 14th-15th century based on the architectural style.

As per the Cheramanmosque website, Cheraman Perumal, the reigning King of Kerala,  (Kodungallur as its capital) converted to Islam in the later phase of his life. 

Before dying, he wrote letters to local rulers of Malabar and gave them to his friends. Later, when Malik Bin Dinar and his companions reached Kodungallur, they handed over the letters to the ruling chieftains. 

Subsequently, they were given permission to construct mosques in different places. The first mosque in India was thus constructed at Kodungallur and Malik Bin Dinar himself was the first Ghazi of this “Cheraman Masjid”.

According to the mosque’s website, the early history of Kerala is a bundle of myths and legends. The intense dynastic struggle that existed then, culminated in the election of a ruler called Perumals. The political scene in Kerala is clearer only after the abdication of the last of the Perumals, Cheraman Perumal.

On the behest of letters of Cheraman Perumal (reigning King of Kerala who converted to Islam), this mosque at Kodungallur is the first to be established. 

The website adds that Kerala Vyasan Kunhikuttan Thampuran (1864-1913) is of the opinion that a defunct Buddha vihar was handed over to the nascent Muslims to establish a mosque there. It is believed that the mosque was first renovated or reconstructed sometime in the 11th Century AD and later again 300 years ago, the website added. The last renovation was done in 1974. 

For all these regions, several scholars have asserted that it is a myth that Cheraman Masjid could be a 7th-century structure which is being alleged that the Kerala Tourist Minister is doing in the garb of microsite, ‘Islam in Kerala’. 

