On 2nd October, three minor sisters’ dead bodies were found stuffed in a trunk inside their house in Jalandhar. The incident took place in the village Kanpur of Maqsudan police station area in district Jalandhar. The three girls were aged 9 years, 7 years and 4 years respectively. The family had 5 children in total.

Reportedly, the father had lodged a complaint on the 1st of October that his daughters had gone missing. The three girls were reported missing Sunday night at Maqsudan Police Station by their parents when they did not find them home after returning from work. The police suspect that the father killed the children and then lodged a complaint at the police station.

The owner of the rented house where the family lived said that the father was a habitual drinker and worked as a migrant worker. Recently, he had asked the father to vacate the accommodation.

The dead bodies of the sisters, aged 9 years, 7 years and 4 years, were found by the neighbours who opened the trunk lying in the house. The police were informed immediately about the dead bodies, after which the police reached the crime scene and recovered the bodies.

The police detained the parents of the deceased children for questioning and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.