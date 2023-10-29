Sunday, October 29, 2023
Chhattisgarh CM works for Adani: Rahul Gandhi makes embarrassing blunder, forgets Bhupesh Bhagel is from Congress while attacking Modi govt

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya did not miss out on the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress scion.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (29th October), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi committed a faux pas while trying to attack the Adani Group and the Narendra Modi government.

While addressing a public rally in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, he claimed that the Chief Minister of the State, Bhupesh Baghel, works to benefit Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

“You (Modi govt) work for Adani Group 24 X 7. And your Chief Minister in this State (referring to Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel) also works for Adani,” Rahul Gandhi made a mockery of himself.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya did not miss out on the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress scion.

“Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire targeting. What a joke he is!” he said in a tweet.

The inadvertent slip of the tongue by Rahul Gandhi occurred at 35:26 minute mark of the programme.

Congress awards multiple contracts to Adani group

Congress has been supporting the Adani Group for a long time. The Indian conglomerate has obtained several projects in Rajasthan, under the governance of Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The conglomerate has outlined plans to invest Rs. 65,000 crores in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years.

During the tenure of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government, in which Congress was an alliance partner, the Adani Group was able to secure the Dighi port project in Maharashtra.

In 2015, the government of Kerala, led by Congress, awarded the contract to develop a new port at Vizhinjam to Adani Ports. The contract was given through the use of Viability Gap Funding (VGF), as Adani Ports had submitted the lowest grant of Rs 1,635 crore in the auction.

It should be noted that even during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era, the Union government had awarded the Adani Group 10 projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.

