Days after the Aam Aadmi Party tried to play politics over the death of an Agniveer soldier, now Rahul Gandhi has joined the dirty politics after the death of another Agniveer jawan recruited under the new Agnipath Scheme.

On Sunday (22 October), the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps informed that Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman lost his life while posted at Siachen glacier. The corps posted on X, “All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family.”

All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family.

The reason for the death has not been disclosed, but most tragedies in the glacier take place due to natural disasters like avalanches.

Hours after the news of the unfortunate death of the soldier was published, Rahul Gandhi alleged that his family will not get any monetary payment, like the families of regular soldiers receive. In a tweet posted in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “A young man was martyred for the country – no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.”

He further added that ‘Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India’.

However, the allegations of Rahul Gandhi are completely false and inaccurate, and families of Agniveer soldiers who loss their lives in the line of duty do receive emoluments. As per terms of the Agnipath scheme, the Next of Kin of an Agniveer soldier who becomes a battle casualty receives ₹48 Lakh as Non-Contributory Insurance and Ex-gratia of ₹44 Lakh.

Apart from this, they also receive the amount of Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer, with an equal matching contribution by the Govt, along with the interest. The Next of Kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till the completion of four years, which is the term of employment under the scheme. In Gawate Akshay Laxman’s case, his family will receive over ₹13 lakh in total.

Not only this, the next of kin will also be paid a contribution of ₹8 Lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Therefore, the next of kin of the deceased Agniveer soldier will receive ₹1.13 crore plus the Seva Nidhi amount, which could be around ₹3 lakh for service of one year, as opposed to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that they will receive no monetary compensation.

It is notable that the Seva Nidhi contribution is 30% of the salary.

Rahul Gandhi has been spreading false propaganda against the Agnipath scheme, designed to turn Indian defence forces into a younger force. He had claimed that the scheme was a brainchild of RSS, alleging that the scheme will create unemployed youths trained in guns, and will create violence in society. It is notable that Rahul Gandhi’s comments were the same as comments of PFI about the scheme, who had claimed that retired Agniveer soldiers would form groups to attack Muslims.

Earlier AAP had attacked the scheme after Agniveer Amritpal Singh died in Kashmir, after he was not provided a military guard of honour during his funeral. The Indian Army had then explained that no guard of honour or military funeral was provided because Singh had died from suicide. The Army said that this is the existing policy for all soldiers, not just for Agnivereers.

“Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue,” the Indian Army had said.

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveer soldiers are recruited for 4 years, with 25% of them eligible to enter regular service. Soldiers who retire after four years will be opportunity to work at PSUs, government agencies, paramilitary forces, and state governments. They also receive the Sewa Nidhi corpus of ₹10.04 lakh along with interest.