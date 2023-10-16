Read how petty politics over death of Agniveer Amritptal ended up hurting honour of both the Army as well as his family

The Congress party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party started playing politics over the unfortunate death of first Agniveer Amritpal Singh. The parties have criticised the lack of a military guard of honour during Agniveer Amritpal Singh’s funeral that took place on 13th October at his native town of Kotli Kalan in the Mansa district of Punjab.

The political parties failed to consider the government policy and even the Indian Army’s say on the matter and criticised the Army and the government for the lack of a military guard of honour during Agniveer’s funeral.

The Indian Army commented on the matter and said that the cause of death was a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with existing policy. “Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue,” the Indian Army posted.

As per a report by the Indian Express, Amritpal Singh passed away on 10th October from a gunshot wound to the head while serving with his regiment, the 10 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress. Mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four Other Ranks, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites. The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the policy,” the Indian Army said on Twitter (X).

Congress, SAD, and AAP raised questions

The Congress party criticised the Army and the government over the matter. State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring commented on the issue and said on Twitter (X), “This is a sad day for our country as this who was recruited under the Agniveer scheme was sent back home in a Pvt ambulance & not given any guard of honour by the @adgpi. Does being an Agniveer mean that their lives don’t matter as much?”

“The bereaved family had to request the local Punjab Police to give our young boy a guard of honour. Is this why BJP started this policy? Is this how we will treat our Agniveers, different from the rest of our soldiers? Does the Central Government have any answers for this inhuman treatment of our young martyr? Shameful!” he added.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also wrote, “It is most tragic and unfortunate to see that due to the Modi Government’s new Agniveer Policy first martyr of the country, only 19-year-old Amritpal Singh was not even provided army ambulance to bring his body home. It is most shameful to note that even customary Guard of Honour was not provided to Martyr.”

Majithia continued by claiming that the Union Home Minister had just the day before acknowledged that Sikh community martyrs had played a key role in defending the nation. “Keeping in view the insensitive approach of Modi Government youth will desist from getting recruited under the scheme. Modi government should immediately stop this scheme…” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government will consider Agniveer Amritpal Singh to be a martyr and, like any other martyr, will give Rs 1 crore to the deceased’s family and file a protest with the Centre regardless of the policies of the Centre about his death.

How did Agniveer mritpal die?

Amritpal Singh is the first Agniveer to lose his life since the Agniveer scheme has been implemented. However, he lost his life due to a suspicious self-inflicted bullet. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. An inquiry into his death has been ordered. The matter is being investigated as to whether the bullet was fired accidentally or with the intention of committing suicide.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army in its statement confirmed that the Agniveer had died due to suicide. “It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after the conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements along with an escort party to the native place for the last rites,” the Army tweeted.