Harjinder Singh Johal, the president of the Bathinda Mall Road Shopkeepers Association, was shot and killed on 28th October outside his “Amritsari Kulcha” store on Bathinda’s Mall Road. He was looking at his cell phone while sitting on a chair outside his shop when two anonymous individuals, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire on him multiple times. The entire incident was captured on camera from a nearby store.

One of the men got off the two-wheeler and fired several rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene. Johal was brought to a government hospital in Bathinda for treatment after suffering severe injuries. However, he was sent to Max Hospital due to the severity of his wounds where he passed away. Cops have recovered six bullets at the crime scene. Initial inquiries indicated that the perpetrators potentially employed a 9mm firearm during the assault.

The businessman can be seen in agony and contorting in pain while informing some people about the incident. People who were present at the location rushed towards Johal as he lost consciousness.

Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal offered condolences to the deceased’s family and targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. He noted, “Shocking incident in Bathinda. Mall Road Association President Harjinder Singh Mela Ji was shot dead in broad daylight. Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party regime. The entire trading community is in a state of fear.” The MP from Firozpur called for swift action in the case and immediate arrest of those responsible for the horrifying murder.

Shocking incident in Bathinda. Mall Road Association President Harjinder Singh Mela Ji shot dead in broad daylight. Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party regime. The entire trading community is in a state of fear. Shiromani Akali Dal demands an… pic.twitter.com/D0yTY7Nbe6 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 28, 2023

Dipu, a worker at Harjinder Singh Johal’s shop revealed, “I was standing on top of the shop when I heard the sound of gunfire as if someone was bursting crackers. Then, Mr Johal shouted that he had been shot and told me to catch the people who did it. I chased them, but they were on a motorcycle and got away. There were two people on the motorcycle.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Bathinda Gulneet Singh Khurana informed that the victim had not received any calls or threats of extortion. He mentioned that to identify the culprits and determine the motivations for any potential attacks, the authorities are watching CCTV footage from the area around the location of the assault.

Local store owners demonstrated against the murder and complained about the state’s deteriorating law and order. Shop owners in the area have vowed to close down operations in the area if the offenders are not apprehended and have called for severe punishment against them. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Roopchand Singal also condemned the AAP administration for the poor condition of law and order in Punjab.